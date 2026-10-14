AK-47, six hand grenades seized from terror hideout

The army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) on Tuesday recovered arms and ammunition from a terror hideout in Sutharban area of Sawjian sector of Poonch district, officials said. The recoveries included an AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 magazine, six grenades, 30 rounds of ammunition and some food items. No one was arrested during the operation.

The seized arms and ammunition in Sutharban area of Sawjian sector in Poonch district.

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In another development, officials said a search operation is underway in the higher reaches of Majalta and Billawar, spanning Udhampur and Kathua districts, following reports of suspicious movement.

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The joint operation involving army personnel, including para commandos, and police has been underway since Monday evening in forest areas of Soan, Khuban, Chore and Nagan in Udhampur’s Majalta, and Sadrouta, Bhed and Balore in Kathua district, they said. No contact had been established with the suspects so far, they added. Separately, officials said Army troops detected two rusted landmines near the border fence in Basoni area of Mendhar sector in Poonch on Tuesday morning.

The landmines were spotted during the ongoing track construction, they said, adding that both explosive devices were later destroyed by Army experts in a controlled explosion.

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{{^usCountry}} More than a dozen landmines have been detected in the area and defused by the Army during the past week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than a dozen landmines have been detected in the area and defused by the Army during the past week. {{/usCountry}}

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Security up along LoC, Pak border

A day after four suspected Pakistani infiltrators were killed when they stepped onto a minefield along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district, the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) heightened security along the 744-km LoC and the 198-km international border. The incident happened in Salotri near Nangi Tekri, which has long remained a traditional route of infiltration for Pakistani terrorists. The Pakistan army’s Border Action Teams (BATs) have also attempted attacks in the area in the past. “The security grid has been strengthened in view of Monday’s incident in the Nangi Tekri area. The Army and the BSF, besides the border police, have increased surveillance in the forward areas,” said an intelligence official.

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Meanwhile, the Samba police conducted a joint road march with the BSF along the border road falling within the jurisdiction of the Ghagwal police station.

SSP Anuj Kumar said that exercises of this nature play a vital role in strengthening operational synergy between security agencies, improving communication, and ensuring a well-coordinated response to any emerging security situation.