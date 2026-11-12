Akal Takht summons US-based Sikh man for unauthorised printing of saroops

The Akal Takht on Wednesday summoned Jatinder Singh Sachdeva, a resident of New York, US, directing him to appear in person before its secretariat by December 10 for establishing an unauthorised printing press in the US to print and distribute the sacred saroops (scriptures) of Guru Granth Sahib among the community members in violation of the directives issued by the highest Sikh temporal seat.

The directive was issued on the directions of Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, following written complaints submitted by members of the Sikh sangat (community) from abroad. (HT)

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The directive was issued on the directions of Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, following written complaints submitted by members of the Sikh sangat (community) from abroad.

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According to information received by Akal Takht, Jatinder Singh Sachdeva has been printing and distributing the sacred saroops of Guru Granth Sahib under the name of an organisation, called Ghar Ghar Andar Dharamsaal, without the requisite authorisation.

In an order issued by the Akal Takht secretariat, it was stated that, according to the hukamnama (decree) issued on May 9, 1998, the authority to publish and print the sacred saroops of Guru Granth Sahib rests solely with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), as the representative body of the Sikh community.

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{{^usCountry}} The order stated that Sachdeva was printing the sacred saroops at his own discretion, which amounted to a violation of the directives of Akal Takht Sahib and an act that could create divisions within the community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order stated that Sachdeva was printing the sacred saroops at his own discretion, which amounted to a violation of the directives of Akal Takht Sahib and an act that could create divisions within the community. {{/usCountry}}

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Accordingly, Sachdeva has been directed to immediately stop printing the sacred saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. He has also been asked to bring complete records of all the saroops published and printed by him so far and appear personally before the secretariat of Akal Takht Sahib by December 10.

Written explanations sought from six others

In a separate order related to the same matter, the Akal Takht has sought written explanations within 15 days from six US-based individuals — Baba Sajjan Singh, Giani Bhupinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Harbans Singh, Harcharan Singh and Gurdev Singh — for allegedly visiting Sachdeva and praising his unauthorised printing of the sacred saroops of Guru Granth Sahib.

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Two jathas barred from kirtan for one month

The Akal Takht has imposed a one-month ban on the kirtani jathas of Bhai Jagjeet Singh Babiha and Bhai Kulwinder Singh Kharar from performing kirtan before the sangat (congregation) with effect from November 13 to December 12. The action comes following an ongoing dispute between the two jathas.

The order stated that Babiha would undergo a one-month course in gurmat (Guru’s wisdom) at Shaheed Sikh Missionary College, Amritsar, while Bhai Kulwinder Singh Kharar would receive a similar training at Gurmat Sangeet Academy, Anandpur Sahib.