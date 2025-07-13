Amarnath Yatra: Indian Army launches Op Shiva, deploys 8,500 troops

Indian Army has launched “Operation Shiva” and has deployed over 8,500 soldiers armed with sophisticated weapons and supported by a wide array of technological and operational resources to ensure smooth and hassle-free Amarnath pilgrimage. BSF personnel patrol during the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI)

The ongoing pilgrimage will concluded on August 9 on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

The army has been working in close coordination with the civil administration and central armed police forces (CAPFs) to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, said defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, adding that as part of this year’s enhanced security framework, over 8,500 troops have been deployed, supported by a wide array of technological and operational resources.

This annual high-tempo operation aims to provide a robust security architecture along both the northern and southern yatra routes, particularly in light of the heightened threat from Pakistan-backed proxies in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, he added.

A dynamic counter-terrorism grid, prophylactic security deployment and corridor protection measures have been instituted, he added. Comprehensive assistance to civil authorities is also being provided, particularly in disaster management and emergency response.

The army has deployed counter-UAS (unmanned aerial surveillance) grid with more than 50 C-UAS and EW (early warning) systems each to neutralise drone threats.

Regular UAV missions and live monitoring of yatra routes and holy cave is part of the daily security drill, he said.

He also informed regarding the other measures in place, including engineer task forces for bridge construction, track widening and disaster mitigation, deployment of more than 150 doctors and medical personnel, with two advance dressing stations, nine medical aid posts, a 100-bed hospital, and 26 oxygen booths supported by 2,00,000 litres of oxygen, signal companies for seamless communication, emergency detachments for technical support, and bomb detection and disposal squads.

“Emergency rations for 25,000 persons, QRTs, tent cities, water points and plant equipment including bulldozers and excavators form the part of security grid. Indian Army helicopters also remain on standby for any contingency response,” said the spokesperson.

“By implementing live tracking of yatra convoys between Jammu and the holy cave, the army is maintaining constant situational awareness through high-resolution PTZ camera and drone feeds,” he said.

Real-time updates on convoy movement are being monitored to pre-empt any threats, while seamless multi-agency coordination ensures swift response and effective security management across the entire route, he added.