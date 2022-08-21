Ambala | Murder accused lands in police net after 16 years
A murder accused and proclaimed offender carrying a ₹10,000 reward of on his head was arrested by the Ambala unit of the Special Task Force; he had been absconding since 2006
A murder accused and proclaimed offender carrying a ₹10,000 reward of on his head was arrested by the Ambala unit of the Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday. He had been absconding since 2006.
The accused, Narender alias Nina alias Raju, a resident of Patiala was arrested from Alwar district of Rajasthan by a team led by inspector Deepender Singh. He was handed over to the Baldev Nagar police station for further probe, the STF said.
“He was wanted in a case of house-trespass registered on October 17, 2006, where the accused had stolen tyres from a shop in motor market and handcuffed a security guard at the place, who died. He had been switching locations for the last 16 years and was finally arrested from Alwar,” the force said in a statement.
-
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh international airport after Bhagat Singh
Punjab and Haryana on Saturday agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The decision was taken at a meeting between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. He said since Haryana also had an equal share in its construction, Panchkula, should also be added to its name. He said the same request will also be sent to the Central government.
-
Punjab food department dismisses official who concealed Canadian PR
Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department has dismissed deputy director Rakesh Kumar Singla for wilfully concealing facts and negligence in discharge of official duty. Disclosing this here Saturday, the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the abovesaid official violated the Punjab Civil Services Rules, 1970 by hiding the fact that he had acquired the Permanent Residency of Canada in 2006.
-
Guest column | Content overload clogging kids’ mind
Rivya and Gina, the mothers of Class 6 students are engaged in an animated discussion about the curriculum. “The sheer volume of content is overwhelming. There are way too many topics in the syllabus and every topic is to be learnt in detail. To add to the woes of the little ones, there are constant tests and additional homework too,” says Rivya.
-
Dera Bassi MC president arrested for casteist slurs against sanitation worker
Police on Saturday arrested Dera Bassi municipal council president Ranjit Singh Reddy and Congress councillor Asha Sharma's husband Bhupinder Sharma for allegedly assaulting a Dalit sanitation worker and hurling casteist remarks at him. Alleging false implication without any substantial proof, Congress leaders, led by party's Punjab president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, reached the Dera Bassi police station on Saturday night and staged a protest. The arrests came on the complaint of sanitation worker Sohan Lal.
-
Every weekend, Ashima, the mother of two girls aged eight and five, is dragged to high-end stores such as Zara and Mark and Spencer, where her daughters force her to purchase makeup, footwear, and earrings. These days kids refuse to hear 'no' from their parents. The other day when I visited the girls' section of the store, I found a small child throwing a tantrum as the bewildered parents stood helpless.
