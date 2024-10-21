Ambala: SD College lifts zonal youth festival trophy

Sanatan Dharma (SD) College, Ambala Cantt, on Sunday lifted the trophy for the 46th time on the concluding day of the three-day 47th Zonal Youth Festival held at the college under the aegis of the department of youth and cultural affairs, Kurukshetra University. The jubilant students of Sanatan Dharma (SD) College, Ambala Cantt, after lifting the trophy 47th Zonal Youth Festival (HT Photo)

SD College won all trophies in music, dance, literature, theatre, fine arts, among others, in the fest.

Organising secretary Sonika Sethi said 18 colleges from Ambala zone competed in 43 events.

Principal Rajinder Singh said participants from various Haryana colleges entertained the audience with their performances and showcased their talent.