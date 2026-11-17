The legal team of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh on Monday moved fresh applications seeking three-day interim bail for him and parole for two relatives to attend the final rites of his grandmother Charan Kaur after an earlier court order permitting his three-hour release on November 14 could not be executed.

Khadoor Sahib MP and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Acting on the pleas, the court issued a notice to the Punjab government, seeking its response. The state administration is expected to file its reply on Tuesday, after which the court is likely to take a decision.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Advocate Harjot Singh Mann, representing Amritpal, said the earlier order permitting the MP to attend the cremation for three hours had become void after the scheduled date of November 14 passed. Lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail, Amritpal could not be brought to Punjab, with jail authorities expressing their inability to make arrangements for his transfer at such short notice.

Since the order could not be legally amended, the defence pursued fresh applications. The legal team has sought three-day interim bail for Amritpal from November 21 to 23. Separate applications have also been filed seeking parole for his uncle Harjit Singh, lodged in Bathinda jail, and cousin Sukhmanpreet Singh, who is detained in Mansa jail.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The family has scheduled the final ceremonies over three consecutive days, with the cremation on November 21, collection of ashes on November 22, and the bhog and final prayer ceremony on November 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family has scheduled the final ceremonies over three consecutive days, with the cremation on November 21, collection of ashes on November 22, and the bhog and final prayer ceremony on November 23. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Harjit Singh had earlier been brought from Bathinda jail to the family’s native village Jallupur Khera in Amritsar on November 14 after securing three-day parole, but was allowed to spend only three hours with his family.

Amritpal is lodged in Dibrugarh jail in connection with the February 2023 Ajnala police station attack. He was arrested in Moga’s Rode village on April 23, 2023, after a month-long manhunt. In 2024, he won the Lok Sabha election from Khadoor Sahib as an independent candidate.

Charan Kaur, 84, died on November 8 following a prolonged illness. The family has kept the cremation on hold, saying it will wait for Amritpal to attend the last rites.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}