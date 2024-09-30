Amritpal’s father to float political party in Punjab

AMRITSAR : Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh on Sunday announced to float a political party in Punjab to address the concerns of the “Panth” and for “the welfare of all”. Parents and supporters of members of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh at Akal Takht in Amritsar on Sunday.

Earlier this year, Amritpal, who is lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA), won the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab. His family’s announcement assumes significance in view of the upcoming assembly bypolls in the four constituencies of Barnala, Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

Flanked by Amritpal’s mother Balwinder Kaur, Tarsem addressed the media after offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Tarsem said Punjab is going through a “sensitive phase”. “We have prayed before the Akal Takht for the formation of a new party. The party will be for the welfare of all and will follow the principle of ‘manas ki jaat sabhay eke pechanbo’ (equality of mankind),” he said on the fourth foundation day of Amritpal’s organisation, Waris Punjab De.

He said they will seek suggestions from all sections of the society in Punjab before announcing the new party. “Leaders of political parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal, never let the concept of Miri-Piri implemented. The president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is also elected by a particular family by sending the name of their choice in an envelope. This has pained the Sikh sangat,”said.

Asked about the reason behind floating the party, Tarsem said: “The party is being formed to address the concerns of the ‘Panth’ and Punjab and deal with the challenges that lie ahead… Political parties are operating from Delhi and we have seen leaders like Capt Amarinder Singh sidelined in no time. I think the same thing will happen with (chief minister) Bhagwant Mann. Every decision is taken from Delhi. We want the people of Punjab to decide what we should do, what should be the system.”

He added: “In the ardas, we sought blessings of Guru for the formation of a panthic party… We have sought the support of the sangat (community) so that the name and objectives of the party could be decided and its constitution and organisational structure could be created.”

Asked whether Amritpal was consulted about it, Tarsem said his son has told him that “you know the ground reality better and you do what is right after consulting the sangat”.

He said they have visited several places in the state and people have told them that they have experimented with various political parties and now they feel the need for a new outfit.

Tarsem also said that the name and agenda of the new party will be announced at a big gathering.

Members of Amritpal’s team who have already been gearing up to contest SGPC general house elections, also hinted at contesting assembly bypolls.

Amritpal, who heads the “Waris Punjab De” outfit and has styled himself after slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was detained along with nine of his associates under the National Security Act. He was arrested in Moga’s Rode village after he and his supporters barged into the Ajnala police station on February 23 last year, breaking barricades and brandishing swords and guns, and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides from custody.