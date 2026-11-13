Amritsar court seeks Punjab govt’s response on Amritpal’s parole plea

A local court on Thursday sought Punjab government’s response by November 13 on a petition submitted by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh for parole to attend last rites of his grandmother Charan Kaur who passed away recently.

The MP’s counsel, advocate Karamveer Singh, said, “We will avail ourselves of all possible legal remedies to ensure parole for Amritpal Singh.” (HT)

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The petition was filed in the district and sessions court of Amritsar seeking parole for the jailed MP for the last rites which are scheduled from November 14 to 17. The MP’s counsel, advocate Karamveer Singh, said, “We will avail ourselves of all possible legal remedies to ensure parole for Amritpal Singh.”

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Charan Kaur passed away following a prolonged illness on Sunday. She was 84. Her death occurred days after the district court permitted the jailed leader to interact with her through a 10-minute video call from Assam’s Dibrugarh central jail where he is currently lodged. However, the video call was not facilitated, said Amritpal’s lawyers.

The MP’s father, Tarsem Singh, maintained that they would not perform last rites until the leader gets parole. The mortal remains have been kept at the family’s native village of Jallupur Khera.

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{{^usCountry}} The legal team of Amritpal noted that the court should consider both legal and humanitarian aspects to grant temporary release not only to the MP but also to other detained family members so they can participate in the final rites. After being elevated as chief of the Waris Punjab De organisation, Amritpal returned to India from Dubai in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The legal team of Amritpal noted that the court should consider both legal and humanitarian aspects to grant temporary release not only to the MP but also to other detained family members so they can participate in the final rites. After being elevated as chief of the Waris Punjab De organisation, Amritpal returned to India from Dubai in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

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He was arrested in April 2023 following a crackdown over the February 2023 Ajnala police station storming incident. He was initially detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) at Dibrugarh central jail in Assam. During the NSA detention, Amritpal contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate and registered a thumping victory.

After his NSA detention expired in April 2026, Punjab Police formally re-arrested him in the Ajnala criminal case while in custody. Amritpal remains in Dibrugarh jail on security grounds on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

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