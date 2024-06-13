Amritsar man among two killed fighting for Russia

Tejpal Singh of Palam Vihar locality in Amritsar was among the two Indian nationals, who died fighting for the Russian army in the Russian-Ukraine conflict, taking the number of such deaths to four. Tejpal Singh of Palam Vihar locality in Amritsar.

The 30-year-old is survived by a minor son and daughter, besides wife Parminder Kaur.

“Tejpal Singh always wanted to join the Army but little did we know that this would become a reality only in a foreign land. And he would never return home,” his kin said, seeking help from the Russian army, and the ministry of external affairs (MEA) to trace his body.

“My husband went to Thailand on December 20, last year. After staying there for a few days, he went to Moscow on a tourist visa on January 12, after his friends, who were already there persuaded him to do so. In Russia, he was recruited in the army,” Singh’s wife said on Wednesday.

“My family disagreed with my husband’s plan to go abroad. But he was adamant to do so. My last conversation with him was on March 3, after which we had no contact with him”, she said.

She said two days ago one of her husband’s friends called and told her about his death.

“Two days ago, one of my husband’s friends called and told me that he was killed on the battlefield in Ukraine on March 12. We got to know about it on June 9,” she said, adding that his body is yet to be found.

Nobody knows whether the body is in Russia or still in the custody of Ukraine, Kaur said.

“Last evening, we sent emails to the Russian army and the ministry of external affairs to help in getting the body repatriated for the last rites,” she added.

His uncle Sawinder Singh demanded that the government should do something to aid the victim’s family as Tejpal was the only breadwinner.

India, on Tuesday, said that the Indian embassy in Moscow has pressed the Russian authorities, including the ministry of defence, for early repatriation of mortal remains.

It said India has strongly taken up the matter with Russia and sought early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the Russian army.

In March, 30-year-old Hyderabad resident Mohammed Asfan succumbed to injuries sustained while serving with Russian troops on the frontlines with Ukraine.

In February, Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangua, a 23-year-old resident of Surat in Gujarat, died in a Ukrainian air strike while serving as a “security helper” in the Donetsk region.

In March, as many as five Punjabi youths were found stuck in Russia as they were forcefully inducted into Russian military service. Their video clip surfaced from the war zone, in which they were seen seeking help from the Indian government. They alleged they were forced by the police to join the Russian army or face 10-year imprisonment.