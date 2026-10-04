Anantnag gets new old age home, childcare units worth 11 crore

Minister for social welfare, education, health and medical education, Sakeena Itoo on Saturday inaugurated four newly constructed buildings of the social welfare department at Nanil in Anantnag.

The minister said the newly inaugurated facilities are aimed at providing care, shelter and support to vulnerable sections. (HT File)

The buildings, housing an Old Age Home and PALASH and PAREESHA facilities, have been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹11.27 crore. Director social welfare Mohammad Akbar Khan informed the minister that an additional ₹1.10 crore has been earmarked for allied infrastructure including roads, parks and other essential facilities.

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Itoo said the government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of people, particularly those facing social and economic vulnerabilities. She emphasised the need to strengthen basic infrastructure and welfare services at the grassroots level to ensure benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

The minister said the newly inaugurated facilities are aimed at providing care, shelter and support to vulnerable sections. She explained that PALASH is intended for orphaned children who have lost their parents and have no adequate source of livelihood, while the Old Age Home is meant for destitute elderly persons without home or family support.

She said the social welfare department has a vital role in extending support to people facing social insecurity, disabilities and other vulnerabilities, and stressed that such institutions must provide a safe, dignified and supportive environment.

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{{^usCountry}} Assuring children at PALASH, the minister said demands including a gymnasium, recreational park, improved road connectivity and an ambulance would be addressed on priority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assuring children at PALASH, the minister said demands including a gymnasium, recreational park, improved road connectivity and an ambulance would be addressed on priority. {{/usCountry}}

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