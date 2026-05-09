Another Machhiwara clash victim succumbs; 3 nabbed

The death toll in the Machhiwara (Ratipur Road) clash has risen to two after Manpreet Singh, alias Mani, of Lakhowal succumbed to his injuries on Friday. Khanna police arrested three more persons in connection with the violence, taking the total number of arrests to eight, officials said. The attack took place on May 1 when Gagandeep Singh, alias Billa, of Haidon Bet village lost his life. The victim’s family warned the police administration that if all of the accused are not arrested by May 15, they would launch a protest. (HT File)

Manpreet Singh had been battling for life at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, after sustaining critical injuries in the clash. Despite intensive treatment, he could not survive.

Meanwhile, police said the efforts to arrest the remaining accused were intensified. Those arrested on Friday have been identified as Lovedeep Singh and Harjit Singh, both residents of Bohapur village, and Davinder Singh of Takhran village.

While talking to mediapersons, sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO at Machhiwara police station, said the clash on Ratipur Road involved multiple assailants. Eleven suspects have been identified. He said unidentified persons may also be involved. Police teams conducted raids across Punjab and other states to trace those involved in the murder case, police said.

The SHO stated that all the arrested accused were directly involved in the attack. “Raids are being carried out to arrest the remaining suspects. They will be behind the bars soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family warned the police administration that if all of the accused are not arrested by May 15, they would launch a protest demanding justice for Gagandeep Singh and Manpreet Singh.