Another member of Bambiha gang in police net for firing outside Panchkula club

Police have arrested a henchman of Bambiha gang in connection with the June 15 firing outside a club in Sector 5. A total number of five people have now been arrested in the case. Police have arrested a henchman of Bambiha gang in connection with the June 15 firing outside a club in Panchkula. (HT File)

The accused arrested is identified as Dilbar, 18, of Naraingarh. He was arrested after being brought on protection warrants from Punjab. The accused was produced before the court and sent to a six-day police remand.

Police have already arrested Karan Kumar of Naraingarh, Ambala, Manbir Singh of Barwala, Gaurav of Mauli Jagran and Dikshant of Raipur Rani.

Probe officials said investigation so far indicates that the shots were fired on the directions of gangster Bhuppi Rana, who is associated with slain gangster Davinder Bambiha, days after the club management received extortion threats.

Jatinder Kumar, the manager of The Escape Club, a microbrewery, had lodged a complaint with the police on June 15, stating that at 11.08 pm, two motorcycle-borne men fired multiple shots in the club’s parking lot before speeding away. No one was injured in the incident. Police had recovered two shells from the spot.

Kumar had told the police that they had been receiving extortion calls since May 29 for ₹30 lakh from an international number. The last threat message was received on June 2.

Subsequently, a case under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector-5 police station.

Dilbar has three more cases including one for murder registered against him in Mohali, Kurukshetra and Naraingarh.

Police have taken permission to handcuff the accused who will now be questioned in connection to the threat calls received by different club owners in Panchkula.

Two nabbed with country-made pistols in Sec-45

Chandigarh Police, meanwhile, arrested a 21-year-old and apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile after recovering two country-made pistols and three live cartridges from them.

The accused, Abhiyash, is wanted in at least seven cases. He also has a social media account where he would post about his criminal activities.

A crime branch team on Thursday received a tip-off that two boys involved in various cases including kidnapping, murder and robbery were roaming around with weapons in Sector 45. Acting upon the information, the team nabbed the bike-borne duo.

Police said Abhilash heads a gang comprising 10 to 12 members. They demand money from shoppers and small guest houses in tricity in exchange for “protection” and rob the people who refuse to comply.

During investigation, Abhilash told police he had recently fired a gunshot at a cab driver in Mohali as well.

A case under Arms Act was registered at the Sector 34 police station. The minor has been sent to a juvenile home.

