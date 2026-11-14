Another witness’ kin receive threat: CBI court ensures ‘fearless’ atmosphere for witness in DIG Bhullar case

A CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday ensured a “fearless atmosphere” for a prosecution witness deposing in the corruption case against suspended Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and co-accused Kirshanu Sharda after the prosecution informed the court that the parents of another independent witness had allegedly received threats to influence his testimony.

Both Bhullar and Sharda, who are in judicial custody, were directed to remain in custody and be physically produced before the court on the next date. (HT file)

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The CBI prosecutor informed special judge Bhawna Jain that the parents of the independent witness, who reside in Jammu, had received threats intended to make him depose in favour of certain interests. The prosecutor told the court that the witness had emailed his office regarding the perceived threat and the investigating officer was aware of the matter.

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The court was informed that prosecution witness Raj Kumar, who was present for recording his testimony, was aware of the alleged threat. However, the witness appeared confused during the proceedings and was counselled by the court. After giving him time to compose himself, the court commenced recording his testimony.

To ensure that Raj Kumar could depose without fear, the court directed that the accused be produced during the post-lunch session. Meanwhile, their interests were safeguarded by their counsel and the court.

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{{^usCountry}} Raj Kumar’s examination-in-chief was subsequently concluded. However, his cross-examination was deferred following a request by the defence counsel representing Sharda. The witness has been directed to appear on November 25. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raj Kumar’s examination-in-chief was subsequently concluded. However, his cross-examination was deferred following a request by the defence counsel representing Sharda. The witness has been directed to appear on November 25. {{/usCountry}}

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The court also allowed the request of another prosecution witness, Ketan Chaudhary, who had sought exemption from appearing on Friday despite receiving summons. He will be summoned again for the next date of hearing.

Both Bhullar and Sharda, who are in judicial custody, were directed to remain in custody and be physically produced before the court on the next date.