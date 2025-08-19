Anti-drug drive: 196 smugglers held, 2.4kg heroin, 2kg opium seized

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Monday conducted a statewide cordon and search operation (CASO) at identified drug hotspots— the points of sale of drugs and psychotropic substances— across the state as part of the “Yudh Nashian Virudh”, marking the 170th day of the intensified anti-drug campaign. Punjab Police on Monday conducted a statewide cordon and search operation (CASO) at identified drug hotspots— the points of sale of drugs and psychotropic substances— across the state as part of the “Yudh Nashian Virudh”, marking the 170th day of the intensified anti-drug campaign.

The CASO was conducted simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

During the daylong operation, police teams conducted raids at 272 drug hotspots across the state leading to the arrest of 196 persons after registration of 164 first information reports (FIRs). Police teams have also recovered 2.4 kg heroin, 2 kg opium, 30 kg ganja, 13,451 intoxicating tablets/capsules and ₹15,020 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla, who was overseeing the operation, said that the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign launched on March 1 has resulted in arrest of 26,085 drug smugglers after registration of 16,705 FIRs and led to recovery of 1,076 kg heroin, 372 kg opium, 217 quintals poppy husk, 415 kg ganja, 32.53 lakh intoxicating tablets/capsules, 6 kg ICE and ₹12.38 crores drug money from the possession of drug smugglers.

He said the ‘Safe Punjab’ Anti-Drug WhatsApp Chatbot— 97791-00200— launched by the Punjab Police has received an overwhelming response with over 5000 first information reports (FIRs) registered following the tips from the general public.