Hours after a panel constituted by the Punjab government planned a meeting with the Akal Takht committee on November 18 to build consensus over the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, the takht panel on Saturday again asked the state government to clarify its compliance with the directives of the highest Sikh temporal seat and the status of the stay on the Act.

Hours after a panel constituted by the Punjab government planned a meeting with the Akal Takht committee on November 18 to build consensus over the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, the takht panel on Saturday again asked the state government to clarify its compliance with the directives of the highest Sikh temporal seat and the status of the stay on the Act. (Getty Images/iStockphoto / Representational image)

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Following their meeting in Chandigarh, government committee members announced on Friday that they will visit the Circuit House in Amritsar on November 18 to meet the Akal Takht’s five-member panel to find an amicable solution to the issue.

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In a letter to the government panel’s nodal officer, the takht panel comprising legal experts and scholars sought clear answers from the Punjab government on two key issues regarding the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, passed by the state government ahead of the proposed November 18 meeting.

The Akal Takht panel comprising Justice (retd) Rupinder Singh Sodhi, Justice (retd) Mohinder Mohan Singh Bedi, senior advocate Puran Singh Hundal, Sikh scholar Dr Kehar Singh, and Prof Jagmohan Singh agreed to discuss the Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, at the Punjab government’s proposed November 18 meeting. However, the panel insisted that the government first clarify its stance on several key facts.

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{{^usCountry}} In a letter sent by the Akal Takht committee’s coordinator, the first question pertained to clarifying whether the Punjab government has taken any steps to comply with the directives issued by the Akal Takht on June 29. The committee said that Punjab cabinet ministers and MLAs had reportedly expressed their agreement with those directions before the five Sikh high priests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a letter sent by the Akal Takht committee’s coordinator, the first question pertained to clarifying whether the Punjab government has taken any steps to comply with the directives issued by the Akal Takht on June 29. The committee said that Punjab cabinet ministers and MLAs had reportedly expressed their agreement with those directions before the five Sikh high priests. {{/usCountry}}

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The second question sought to know whether the state government has issued any order or notification to stay the operation of the Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, in accordance with the directives issued by the Akal Takht on May 11 and June 29.