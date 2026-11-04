Apna parivar sukhi parivar scheme to be launched next month: Sukhu

The state government will launch ‘Mukhyamantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana’ from next month to provide financial assistance of ₹1,500 per month to eligible women belonging to poor families.

The state government will launch ‘Mukhyamantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana’ from next month to provide financial assistance of ₹1,500 per month to eligible women belonging to poor families.This was announced by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday while addressing a public meeting at Chowari Chowgan in the Bhatiyat Assembly Constituency. (HT Photo)

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This was announced by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday while addressing a public meeting at Chowari Chowgan in the Bhatiyat Assembly Constituency.

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He said that under the yojana 300 units of free electricity per month and free medical treatment through health insurance cards would also be provided to the beneficiaries. He said that around 20,000 women of 10,000 eligible families of the Bhatiyat constituency would benefit from the scheme.

He announced the opening of a Civil Court at Chowari in the Bhatiyat Assembly Constituency of Chamba district. He also announced the opening of CBSE-affiliated schools in the area on the demands of the local people. Besides, he announced financial assistance of ₹10 crore for various road projects in the constituency.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said that the state government had also undertaken significant reforms in the health sector to ensure access to state-of-the-art medical facilities up to the rural areas. He said that Rs. 190 crore had been allocated for the smooth functioning of Chamba Medical College, besides providing 32 postgraduate seats in the college. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said that the state government had also undertaken significant reforms in the health sector to ensure access to state-of-the-art medical facilities up to the rural areas. He said that Rs. 190 crore had been allocated for the smooth functioning of Chamba Medical College, besides providing 32 postgraduate seats in the college. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that amid the financial challenges, the central government has discontinued the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to the state. The state had also not received the financial assistance of ₹1,500 crore till now announced by the Prime Minister during his visit to the state after the natural disaster. Despite these challenges, he said, the state was moving ahead on the path of prosperity and self-reliance through resource mobilisation and by eliminating corruption.

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With a view to providing quality education to students in rural areas, the state government had opened at least two to three CBSE-affiliated schools in every Vidhan Sabha segment and recruited over 2,700 teachers strictly on merit. He further said that more than 100 schools were being upgraded to the CBSE pattern, for which the posts of teaching staff had already been advertised.

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that the present state government had ensured balanced and accelerated development across all assembly constituencies of Chamba district. Referring to his home constituency, Bhatiyat, he said that it was once considered a backward constituency. However, the present government has ensured its all-round development.

The CM inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 36 developmental projects worth ₹419.90 crore for Bhatiyat Assembly Constituency of Chamba district from Chowari during his one day visit to this area.

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These projects pertaining to the Jal Shakti Department and Public Works Department are aimed at strengthening drinking water supply, sewerage infrastructure, flood protection works and road connectivity in the constituency.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated five additional road and bridge projects in Bhattiyat constituency under the PWD.