Even as Ludhiana’s air quality showed notable improvement—with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping from last week’s peak of 314 to 180 on Monday—farm fire incidents in the district have already surpassed last year’s total despite 99% of the paddy harvest being completed.

The city’s AQI had remained elevated through last week. (HT)

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The district recorded 327 stubble burning incidents between September 15 and November 15, compared to 219 during the entire corresponding season last year, when harvesting concluded by November 30. The city’s AQI had remained elevated through last week, touching 314 at its peak and standing at 282 on Friday before easing to the ‘moderate’ bracket of 180 on Monday.

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The spike in farm fires has translated into a sharper enforcement crackdown. According to Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data for the September 15–November 15 period, inspection teams visited 290 fields and physically verified crop burning at 154 sites. Officials imposed ₹6.95 lakh in environmental compensation across 138 cases and registered 58 FIRs against violators.

In addition, the district administration marked 114 red entries in the land records of erring farmers and served 105 warning notices to nodal and supervisory officers in hotspots reporting frequent fires.

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{{^usCountry}} This year’s enforcement figures mark a significant jump over 2025, when authorities had physically verified burning at 116 sites, levied fines in 98 cases, and registered 55 FIRs under Section 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Only 87 red entries and four warning notices to field staff were issued last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year’s enforcement figures mark a significant jump over 2025, when authorities had physically verified burning at 116 sites, levied fines in 98 cases, and registered 55 FIRs under Section 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Only 87 red entries and four warning notices to field staff were issued last year. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said strict action is underway against violators. “Field officers have been deployed across the district to check stubble burning, and show-cause notices are being issued wherever negligence is detected,” he added.