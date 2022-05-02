Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ARAI, Chitkara University sign MoU for automobile engineering
Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has tied up with Chitkara University, Punjab, to offer bachelor of engineering in automobile engineering with specialisation in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.
Students will get to learn the fundamentals of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles in the first two-and-a-half years at Chitkara University, after which students would go to ARAI Academy, Pune, to study latest technologies and get hands-on practical exposure over the next one-and-a-half year (HT File)
Updated on May 02, 2022 01:43 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With need for sustainable mobility solutions gaining ground in India, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has tied up with Chitkara University, Punjab, to offer bachelor of engineering in automobile engineering with specialisation in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.

Students will get to learn the fundamentals of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles in the first two-and-a-half years at Chitkara University, after which students would go to ARAI Academy, Pune, to study latest technologies and get hands-on practical exposure over the next one-and-a-half year. The last two semesters will be devoted to project work, which will be carried out either in the automotive industry or at the ARAI Academy.

The MoU was signed in presence of ARAI director Reji Mathai, deputy director NB Dhande, Chitkara University pro chancellor Madhu Chitkara, and vice-chancellor Archana Mantri.

“We are excited to partner with Chitkara University for offering bachelor of engineering courses with specialisation in electric vehicles. “We sincerely believe that with tie ups like these, we will be able to give to the industry trained professionals in emerging electric vehicle technologies who will be fully equipped to solve problems in environment friendly mobility solutions,” said Reji Mathai, director, ARAI.

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara said “We are honoured to associate with ARAI for providing these cutting-edge courses. At Chitkara University, we are continuously innovating our program offerings and with the current scenario, this program will go a long way in providing our students with an education that will take them places. It is a step forward in our mission to make our students industry ready.”

Sign out