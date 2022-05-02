ARAI, Chitkara University sign MoU for automobile engineering
With need for sustainable mobility solutions gaining ground in India, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has tied up with Chitkara University, Punjab, to offer bachelor of engineering in automobile engineering with specialisation in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.
Students will get to learn the fundamentals of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles in the first two-and-a-half years at Chitkara University, after which students would go to ARAI Academy, Pune, to study latest technologies and get hands-on practical exposure over the next one-and-a-half year. The last two semesters will be devoted to project work, which will be carried out either in the automotive industry or at the ARAI Academy.
The MoU was signed in presence of ARAI director Reji Mathai, deputy director NB Dhande, Chitkara University pro chancellor Madhu Chitkara, and vice-chancellor Archana Mantri.
“We are excited to partner with Chitkara University for offering bachelor of engineering courses with specialisation in electric vehicles. “We sincerely believe that with tie ups like these, we will be able to give to the industry trained professionals in emerging electric vehicle technologies who will be fully equipped to solve problems in environment friendly mobility solutions,” said Reji Mathai, director, ARAI.
Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara said “We are honoured to associate with ARAI for providing these cutting-edge courses. At Chitkara University, we are continuously innovating our program offerings and with the current scenario, this program will go a long way in providing our students with an education that will take them places. It is a step forward in our mission to make our students industry ready.”
-
Heatwave eases grip as wind brings respite
The heatwave eased its grip on Delhi on Sunday, as cooler, easterly winds blew into the Capital, pulling the mercury down by three or four degrees across the city. The temperature at Delhi's base weather station in Safdarjung dipped to 40.5C on Sunday, a three-degree drop from the previous three days, when the mercury stayed at 43.5C. Also Read Amid intense heatwave, Centre issues health advisory.
-
Three held for robbing man of phone, bag near Chandigarh’s ISBT-43
Police have arrested three youths for allegedly robbing an Uttar Pradesh (UP) native on April 27. The complainant, Chhote Lal, a resident of Narkhera village, Bareilly district, UP, had hailed an auto from ISBT, Sector 43, with the three accused already in it. The auto driver, however, dropped all four near the Sector 43 roundabout after a dispute over the fare. As Lal walked away, the three accused followed him and snatched his phone.
-
J&K admn has set unreasonable conditions for Eid prayers: Jamia Masjid mgmt body
The managing body of Kashmir's grand mosque, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, on Sunday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of “thwarting” the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr prayers by imposing “unreasonable conditions”. “Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid regrets unreasonable conditions imposed by authorities, thwarting Eid prayers,” the body said in a statement. Eid-uld-Fitr will be celebrated in Kashmir Valley on Monday or Tuesday subject to appearance of the new moon.
-
J&K: 2 terrorists arrested in Srinagar, Kulgam
Security forces on Sunday arrested two “hybrid” terrorists in Kulgam and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. From Kulgam, one Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested with incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds, police said. Meanwhile, one Sheikh Sahid Gulzar was arrested in Srinagar with incriminating material including a pistol and ammunition.
-
Kashmir set for bumper tourist season this year
Despite the Covid third wave in the beginning of the year, Kashmir Valley has witnessed record tourist arrivals in the first four months of 2022, setting the tone for a bumper season this year. On average, over 5,000 people have visited the Himalayan Valley every day this year so far. Even as the Covid third wave peaked in January, the arrival of tourists continued, though at a lesser pace.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics