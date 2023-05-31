Armed miscreant open fire at driver’s house in Punjab’s Talwandi village

: Panic spread in the area after an armed miscreant allegedly opened fire outside the house of a driver in Talwandi village in the wee hours on Wednesday and attacked the family members when they tried to confront the intruder while he was trying the enter the house. Police said that the house was targeted by the accused as it is located at a distance from other homes in the locality. (HT Photo)

Three rounds of bullets were fired by an unidentified person as he was trying to enter the house of Balwinder Singh, who works as a tractor-trolley driver and transports construction material to support the family.

Station house officer inspector Jagdev Singh said that a case under section 459 (grievous hurt caused whilst committing lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act and Animal Act has been registered against the accused.

As the attacker tried to enter the house at 3.30 am, the dog started barking at the accused after which he opened fire at the animal out of fear. The bullets hit the dog leaving him with grievous injuries on its neck.

On hearing the gunshots, members of the family, including Balwinder, his wife and their teenaged daughter, came out of the house and tried to confront the intruder. Balwinder was attacked by the accused with the back of a revolver, leaving him with injuries on his face.

During the scuffle, the revolver and the accused’s bag fell on the floor and he was able to flee from the spot. He also left his motorcycle which he had stolen behind, police said.

The accused’s bag also contained his mobile phone which was defunct, police said, adding that all evidence including the revolver is being investigated to ascertain his identity.

The family members shouted for help on seeing the intruder after which people living in the neighbouringhood woke up. The attacker panicked and escaped the scene, police said.

Balwinder was taken to civil hospital for treatment and medical examination. Balwinder lives in the village along with his family, including his wife and teenaged daughter. On the night of the incident, a relative of the family was also staying with them.

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Harmeet Singh Hundal said that the incident took place at 3:30 am on Wednesday when all the members of the family were sleeping. The attacker was reportedly trying to enter the house with the motive of conducting theft, he said.

After the members of the family informed the police about the incident, senior police officials including the police commissioner reached the spot for inspection. Police said that the investigation into the matter has been initiated, and the CCTV cameras in the area and public places are being scanned to ascertain the identity of the accused.

Whether the accused was known to the family or had any old rivalry is being verified along with other angles of the case, police said.

On May 22, a retired assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, 65, his wife Paramjeet Kaur, 60, and son Gurwinder Singh alias Pali Grewal, 30, were found dead in their house in Noorpur Bet village of Ladhowal area. The victims were allegedly bludgeoned to death with blunt weapons such as iron rods, pipes and other tools. Police are yet to zero in on the culprits and the motive behind the crime.