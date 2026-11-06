Arms, drug networks busted, 2 Uzi guns, 34-kg heroin seized

Punjab Police have busted multiple illegal arms, explosives and drug supply networks and solved three firing incidents, arresting 16 people during eight coordinated operations across Amritsar district.

Apart from the Uzi guns, the Amritsar rural police recovered one 12-bore firearm, five illegal pistols and 26 live cartridges. (HT File)

The operations led to the recovery of 34kg of heroin, two hand grenades and eight firearms, including two sophisticated 9mm Uzi sub-machine guns, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

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Apart from the Uzi guns, the Amritsar rural police recovered one 12-bore firearm, five illegal pistols and 26 live cartridges.

Those arrested in connection with the narcotics and illegal arms networks have been identified as Navsumit Singh alias Manpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh alias Dohani, Karandeep Singh alias Karan, Raj Kumar alias Sanju, Gurbakhash Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Suraj Singh, Rajan, Gurbhej Singh alias Veru and Sukhmanpreet Singh.

The accused allegedly involved in the three firing incidents include Harkirat Singh alias Haky and Gurdita Singh in the Jhita Kalan murder case; Jodhbir Singh alias Jodha, his wife Jaskiran Kaur and their minor son in the Beas firing case; and Sahibpreet Singh alias Sahab in the Mehta restaurant extortion firing case.

The DGP said preliminary investigations had revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for distribution among criminal elements. Further investigations are underway to identify other members of the networks.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing operational details, inspector general of police (IGP), border range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the crackdowns were carried out through sustained intelligence-based operations across various police stations of Amritsar rural. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing operational details, inspector general of police (IGP), border range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the crackdowns were carried out through sustained intelligence-based operations across various police stations of Amritsar rural. {{/usCountry}}

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In four major drug seizures, Gharinda police recovered 10kg of heroin from Navsumit Singh and Balwinder Singh, 1kg from Karandeep Singh and Raj Kumar, and 10.018kg from Gurbakhash Singh and Bikramjit Singh. In a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) near Pul Sakki Nala under Lopoke police station, Sukhmanpreet Singh was arrested with 13kg of heroin, a pistol and two magazines, he said.

In a separate operation, Gharinda police arrested Suraj Singh, Rajan and Gurbhej Singh, recovering two Uzi sub-machine guns and two live hand grenades.

Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said police had also solved three firing incidents. In the Jhita Kalan case, Harkirat Singh and Gurdita Singh were arrested for allegedly shooting Tirath Singh dead and injuring Ranjit Singh over a land dispute on October 26. A .30-bore pistol was recovered.

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In the Beas firing incident, Jodhbir Singh, his wife and minor son were arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring two people over a property dispute. Jodhbir sustained a gunshot injury to his leg after allegedly scuffling with police and attempting to snatch an ASI’s service weapon. Police recovered three illegal Glock pistols, a 12-bore firearm and 10 cartridges.

In the third case, police arrested Sahibpreet Singh alias Sahab for allegedly carrying out a firing incident at a Mehta restaurant following a ₹1-crore extortion demand made at the behest of a foreign-based gangster. A motorcycle was also impounded.

Eight separate cases have been registered under the NDPS Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.