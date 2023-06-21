Armymen perform yoga at Ladakh’s Pangong Tso

In order to raise awareness about the importance of Yoga for holistic well being of body and mind, International Day of Yoga was celebrated by Leh based Fire and Fury Corps in close coordination with the Ministry of Ayush. “To celebrate the event, soldiers of Fire and Fury Corps conducted joint Yoga event on the banks of Pangong Tso. The attendance for the event included around 550 participants,” said a Defence spokesperson. (All about Yoga Day event at UN HQ) The Indian Army has incorporated yoga into the daily routine of its soldiers in high altitude areas. (HT Photo)

“To spread the message on importance of yoga to the young minds, Army also conducted lectures on yoga, distributed booklets and pamphlets to the students of High School and Government Primary School of border village of Phobrang,” he added.

(ALSO READ: PM Modi’s Yoga Day event at UN HQ creates Guinness World Record)

The Indian Army has incorporated yoga into the daily routine of its soldiers in high altitude areas which experience extreme climatic conditions. A positive, well relaxed and de-stressed body and mind is the most significant benefit of yoga which in turn assists the soldiers to operate successfully in such a challenging environment.

ALSO READ: Galaxy of stars led by Richard Gere join PM Modi on Yoga Day

Meanwhile, Northern Army chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi participated in a yoga session with officers and soldiers at Udhampur on Wednesday. “A unique feat has been achieved by the units and formations of Northern Command by organising yoga at large number of places. The campaign on yoga was spread throughout Northern Command from Indus to Ganges and over 1,75,000 soldiers and 75,000 families participated in the yoga sessions with great zeal and enthusiasm,” said Jammu based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

Lieutenant general Dwivedi complimented the soldiers and families for incorporating yoga into their daily routine in extreme high-altitude areas and harsh climatic conditions to combat psychological stress and fatigue.