International Yoga day LIVE: 250 million people across the world to participate in event
International Yoga day LIVE: On June 21, 2023, the nations across the globe will celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day.
On June 21, the nations across the globe will celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the celebrations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters with representatives from over 180 countries. Moreover, 250 million people across the world are expected to participate in the event, with the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ aptly translating to One Earth. One Family. One Future.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jun 21, 2023 05:52 AM IST
Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi to take place at over two dozen sites
The International Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi will be observed at Red Fort, CP Central Park, Lodhi Garden and Coronation Park, among other places. Read more
- Jun 21, 2023 05:49 AM IST
PM Modi to lead yoga session at the UN headquarters
PM Modi will lead a yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York on the occasion of Internation Day of Yoga.
- Jun 21, 2023 05:48 AM IST
Yoga integral part of our eternal tradition: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people of the state to adopt yoga on the eve of International Yoga Day on Tuesday. The CM made the appeal in a video message on his official Twitter handle. Read more
- Jun 21, 2023 05:46 AM IST
Opinion: Yoga is a gift from India to the world. It can help transform global health
As an ancient practice with benefits in promoting mental and physical well-being, yoga has gained widespread recognition. Read more