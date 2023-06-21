Home / India News / International Yoga day LIVE: 250 million people across the world to participate in event
International Yoga day LIVE: 250 million people across the world to participate in event

Jun 21, 2023 05:52 AM IST
International Yoga day LIVE: On June 21, 2023, the nations across the globe will celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day. 

On June 21, the nations across the globe will celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the celebrations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters with representatives from over 180 countries. Moreover, 250 million people across the world are expected to participate in the event, with the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ aptly translating to One Earth. One Family. One Future.

A diverse array of yoga associations and non-governmental organisations will take part in the event. (HT File Photo)
A diverse array of yoga associations and non-governmental organisations will take part in the event. (HT File Photo)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 21, 2023 05:52 AM IST

    Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi to take place at over two dozen sites

    The International Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi will be observed at Red Fort, CP Central Park, Lodhi Garden and Coronation Park, among other places. Read more

  • Jun 21, 2023 05:49 AM IST

    PM Modi to lead yoga session at the UN headquarters

    PM Modi will lead a yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York on the occasion of Internation Day of Yoga. 

  • Jun 21, 2023 05:48 AM IST

    Yoga integral part of our eternal tradition: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people of the state to adopt yoga on the eve of International Yoga Day on Tuesday. The CM made the appeal in a video message on his official Twitter handle. Read more

  • Jun 21, 2023 05:46 AM IST

    Opinion: Yoga is a gift from India to the world. It can help transform global health

    As an ancient practice with benefits in promoting mental and physical well-being, yoga has gained widespread recognition. Read more

ByHT News Desk

‘I am a fan of Modi’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk after meeting PM in New York

Elon Musk said he had a "very good" conversation with PM Modi, and that the maker of electric vehicles will try to be in India "as soon as humanly possible."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
india news
Published on Jun 21, 2023 05:46 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi really wants to do rights things for India: 5 things Elon Musk said

PM Modi is supportive of new companies and makes sure that they are of India' advantage, Elon Musk said after meeting PM Modi.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said PM Modi invited him to India.
india news
Published on Jun 21, 2023 05:26 AM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

‘Plan to visit India next year’: Elon Musk after ‘excellent’ meet with PM Modi

Musk told reporters after meeting Modi on Tuesday that Twitter, the social media giant he owns, does not have a choice but to follow the local government.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets PM Modi in New York. (Photo credit: PMO)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 05:09 AM IST
PTI |

US lawmakers ask Biden to raise religious intolerance, press freedom with Modi

A total of 75 Democratic senators and members of the House of Representatives signed the letter, sent to the White House on Tuesday.

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington.(AP)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 02:25 AM IST
Reuters |

'People-to-people ties, climate change': White House on Modi-Biden meet outcomes

PM Modi will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts today.

PM Modi is on a state visit to the US and is expected to hold talks on various issues with President Biden. (File)(AFP)
india news
Published on Jun 21, 2023 01:29 AM IST
ANI |

‘Modi's US visit to boost bilateral ties, not about China, Russia’: White House

John Kirby, a White House official, stated that this visit is not about convincing PM Modi or the Indian Government to do something different.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters as he arrives on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)(AP)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 04:29 AM IST
ANI |

50 booked for vandalising shops of Muslims, assaulting man in Uttarakhand

The incident in Nainital has come on the heels of communal tensions in the hilly town of Purola in Uttarkashi where shops run by Muslim men were attacked during protests by Hindu right-wing organisations

Purola in Uttarkashi has remained tense since an abduction attempt on a minor girl on May 26. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Drugs regulator asks states to probe adverse event complaints related to India-made drugs

Joint teams of central and state regulators have been conducting surprise inspections of pharmaceutical manufacturing units across the country

Cough syrups manufactured at Sonepat’s Maiden Pharma unit have been linked to 70 deaths of children in The Gambia. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 01:07 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul

As heatwave rages on, Centre rushes teams to UP and Bihar

Centre has directed the meteorology department to issue daily weather forecasts in a manner that can be easily interpreted and disseminated

Heatwaves across swathes of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have killed over 100 people. (AP)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 12:55 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul

Partners of first resort, support India’s emergence as great power: US

Kirby says PM Modi’s visit will stress that there is no partner “more consequential” than India in addressing global challenges

John Kirby is the coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 12:51 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha

Andhra: ‘Godman’ held for repeatedly raping girl, say police

A 63-year-old self-styled godman was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl repeatedly for two years and keeping her chained in his bedroom at an ashram in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

Swami Poornananda was arrested for raping a minor, police said.
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 12:49 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Senate India caucus chief welcomes Modi, bats for stronger defence ties to counter China

Warner said that China posed a challenge to both India and the US in a variety of ways and Delhi and Washington DC needed to find more common ground

Senator Mark Warner is the co-chair of the India caucus
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 12:49 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha

Police bust fake MBBS degree racket at MP varsity, two arrested

Two people were nabbed last week for allegedly procuring a duplicate MBBS degree in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, police on Tuesday said, adding that the arrests helped unearth a fake-certificate racket in the city.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 12:45 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

Punjab assembly passes bill to replace governor with CM as chancellor of state universities

The Punjab assembly has passed the Punjab University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, making the chief minister the chancellor of 12 state-run universities, replacing the governor. Punjab is the fourth state to take this decision after West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Aam Aadmi Party has a majority in the state assembly. The bill will lead to amendments in the acts governing 12 universities. The move comes amid run-ins between the chief minister and governor Banwarilal Purohit over a series of issues escalating into letter wars.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the State Assembly, on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
