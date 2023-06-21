'Yoga has Indian roots…a way of life': PM Modi at UN HQ. Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the gathering before the 9th International Yoga Day celebration at the United Nations headquarters in New York, the United States. He thanked the people for turning up in large numbers to attend Yoga Day event, organised at the spacious North Lawn of the intergovernmental organisation and also praised the city management for ensuring all the arrangements to make the event a “huge” success. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a yoga session on the occasion of the 9th International Day of Yoga, at the UN Headquarters, in New York on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Top quotes of PM Modi from UN headquarters in New York:

1)"We are gathered here the UN, the meeting point of entire humanity…I am delighted to see you all…I am told that every nationality is represented here today...what an amazing cause to bring us together…coming together for Yoga is an expression of another form of yoga".

2)"9 years ago, right here at UN I had the honour to propose celebrating the International Day of Yoga on June 21. It was wonderful to see the entire world coming together to support the cause….I just paid respect to the brave UN peacekeepers…I had called in 2015 to build a memorial at UN for them…as the largest contributor to peacekeeping forces, we are grateful to all the nations in making this a reality."

3)"Last year, the entire world also supported India's proposal to observe 2023 as the international year of millets…millets are a super food, they promote holistic health and environmental well-being…and today it is wonderful to see entire world come together to this (Yoga) day's celebration."

4)"Yoga has its roots in ancient Indian traditions…a very old tradition which is living and dynamic. It is free from copyright and patents, royal payments. It is adaptable for all age groups, genders and fitness levels. It is portable - you can do it at home or work or even internship…it is flexible and can be done either alone or in a group, can be learnt from a teacher or self taught"

5)"Yoga as a unifying practice, open to people of all faiths and cultures, and truly universal in nature…it promotes physical fitness, mental calmness, emotional contentment but it is not just about the exercise as yoga is a way of life….a holistic approach to health and well-being, yoga fosters mindfulness in thoughts and actions…"

