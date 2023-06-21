PM Modi set to lead historic Yoga Day event at UN headquarters in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at around 5:30 pm (IST) will lead a “historic yoga session” at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York to commemorate the ninth International Day of Yoga. PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters as he arrives in New York on Tuesday. (AP)

The mega event will see the participation from top UN officials, envoys, people from over 180 countries and significant dignitaries will participate in the event.

While addressing virtually in a video message on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Wednesday, the prime minister emphasised that yoga strengthens feelings, expands the inner vision, and connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being.

"We have to eliminate our contradictions, blockages and resistances through Yoga. We have to present the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ as an example to the world,” he further said.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj told news agency PTI that the yoga celebration this year will be a very "unique occasion" as PM Modi, who had given this vision will lead the event at the UN headquarters. "So about nine years later, the author of that vision comes to the United Nations,” she said.

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated in 2015 after , the UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in December 2014. The draft UNGA resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

Since then, June 21 has been marked with several sessions and events highlighting the benefits and universal appeal of Yoga at the UN, Times Square and iconic locations across the world.

The UN underlined that Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

