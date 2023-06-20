Home / India News / Modi in US LIVE: PM to meet billionaire Elon Musk, among others
Live

Modi in US LIVE: PM to meet billionaire Elon Musk, among others

Jun 20, 2023 11:31 AM IST
OPEN APP

Modi in US LIVE updates: The prime minister is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday embarked on his first State visit to the United States at the invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said his visit to the US will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the Indo-US partnership and asserted that together the two countries stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges. PM Modi will celebrate International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York on the first day of his State visit. On the second day, the prime minister will address the US Congress, the first Indian leader to do it twice. During Modi's visit, the prime minister will join President Biden and the First Lady for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address the vibrant Indian-American community and hold discussions with business leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for the USA visit, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for the USA visit, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.(PTI)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 20, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    PM Modi US visit LIVE: What is a ‘state visit’?

    Modi has made five previous trips to the US in 9 years as India's PM. The sixth, however, is maiden ‘state visit’ to that country. What does this mean? Read here

  • Jun 20, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    PM Modi US visit Live: Who all will PM meet besides the Bidens?

    PM will meet as many as 24 personalities, including Elon Musk. The list includes Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, etc.

  • Jun 20, 2023 10:56 AM IST

    PM Modi US visit Live: ‘UNSC membership must be evaluated’

    There has to be an evaluation of the current membership of the (UN Security) council and the world should be asked if it wants India to be there: PM Modi to Wall Street Journal

  • Jun 20, 2023 10:32 AM IST

    PM Modi US visit Live: Modi speaks of ‘unprecedented trust’ between India, US leaders

    In exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal, prime minister Modi describes the relationship between Indian, American leaders as one of ‘unprecedented trust.’

  • Jun 20, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    PM Modi US visit Live: ‘Garba’ to welcome PM Modi in US

    Members of the Indian diaspora rehearse their dance moves ahead of PM Modi's arrival in the US.

  • Jun 20, 2023 10:00 AM IST

    PM Modi US visit Live: Modi's visit sends strong message that US-India relationship is critical and pivotal: USISPF

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is able to build relationships with various stakeholders in the US and his visit sends a strong message that the bilateral relationship is pivotal and the most defining partnership of the 21st century, the leadership at a leading India-US advocacy group have said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi joe biden white house + 1 more

India deserves much higher, deeper, wider profile, role: Modi

india news
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 11:18 AM IST

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) ahead of his official state visit to Washington, Modi underlined the changes were needed to make these institutions more broadly representative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaning for the US visit on Tuesday. (Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent

India-US shares ‘unprecedented trust’: PM Modi in recent interview. Top quotes

PM Modi gave a rare interview to the US-based daily before he left for the landmark State visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 11:25 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi to hit ground running in NYC, to meet Elon Musk, top thought leaders

The prime minister is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
india news
Published on Jun 20, 2023 11:11 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Live: Sacred 'Pahandi' rituals commence in Puri

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Live: The festival associated with Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, has started with great enthusiasm. 

Jagannath Yatra celebration live updates(HT Photo/Debabrata Mohanty)
india news
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 11:11 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi, Murmu greet people on Rath Yatra; Muslims welcome event in Ahmedabad

The Rath Yatra is taken out every year on Ashadhi Bij, the second day of Ashad month, as per the Hindu calendar.

Devotees attend the 146th annual Rath Yatra (chariot procession) of Lord Jagannath, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.(PTI)
india news
Published on Jun 20, 2023 10:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Modi in US LIVE: PM to meet billionaire Elon Musk, among others

Modi in US LIVE updates: The prime minister is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for the USA visit, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.(PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 11:08 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Did Chinese belligerent overreach in the Indo-Pacific bring India, US together?

PLA's action in East Ladakh, the growing threat over Taiwan and in South China Sea and Beijing’s BRI leverage over Indo-Pacific have acted as a super catalyst.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the seniormost leader in Quad and has a personal connect with US President Joe Biden.
india news
Published on Jun 20, 2023 09:40 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta

Morning brief: Uddhav takes jibe at PM Modi for not visiting strife-torn Manipur

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) President Uddhav Thackeray.(PTI)
india news
Published on Jun 20, 2023 09:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Panchayat poll helpline: TMC accuses governor of running parallel administration

West Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose set up the 24-hour helpline for reporting pre-panchayat poll violence in Kolkata on Monday saying he does not want filtered information

West Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose at the control room set up ahead of the panchayat election. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 08:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PM Modi's historic US trip: All you need to know about ‘state visit’

The June 21-24 visit will be Modi's sixth to the United States as India's PM, but his first official state visit to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(REUTERS)
india news
Published on Jun 20, 2023 08:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

US making 'plant-based' dinner for Modi, Grammy Award-winning violinist to play

PM Modi in US: The prime minister's State visit to the United States this week is the third by an Indian leader and his first.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden in Oval Office, at White House in Washington,on September 24, 2021. (Reuters)
india news
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 09:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

‘Why not shining over Manipur’: Uddhav takes dig at Modi, questions US visit

Uddhav Thackeray was addressing foundation day for the first time since a split in the Shiv Sena and collapse of his government last year.

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray during a celebration of the 57th anniversary of Shiv Sena at Sanmukthanand Hall, in Mumbai on Monday.(ANI)
india news
Published on Jun 20, 2023 08:18 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi visit: US lawmakers are ‘delighted’ to welcome their ‘special guest’

PM Modi has left for the United States and lawmakers are looking forward to welcome him. Let's find out who said what on his first State visit.

U.S. President Joe Biden, seated with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.(REUTERS)
india news
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 08:18 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Modi in US: PM leaves for historic visit, says ‘Together we stand stronger’

PM Modi in US: The prime minister is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for US visit.
india news
Published on Jun 20, 2023 07:24 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

LIVE: SC declines urgent listing of plea demanding protection of Kukis

Breaking news today June 20, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
india news
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 11:24 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out