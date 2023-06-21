Modi in US LIVE: Day 2 to commence with Yoga Day event at UN headquarters

PM Modi in US LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commence the second day of his state visit to the US by attending the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations headquarters. He will then depart for Washington DC, where he is set to participate in a background briefing conducted by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by India's Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj and others on his arrival in New York, US, Tuesday. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to the US from June 21-24. (PTI)

Later, he will take part in a cultural event at Freedom Plaza before flying to Virginia from Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

In the evening, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honor of the Prime Minister. Furthermore, Modi has a scheduled address at a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the second day of his visit.

On the first day of his visit, PM Modi held discussions with Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk, and several thought leaders in New York before wrapping up the schedule for the day.

On Thursday, PM Modi will be jointly hosted for a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Apart from official engagements, the Prime Minister has planned interactions with prominent CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

