Modi in US LIVE: Day 2 to commence with Yoga Day event at UN headquarters
PM Modi in US LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently undertaking a state visit to the United States, spanning from June 21 to 24.
PM Modi in US LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commence the second day of his state visit to the US by attending the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations headquarters. He will then depart for Washington DC, where he is set to participate in a background briefing conducted by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu.
Later, he will take part in a cultural event at Freedom Plaza before flying to Virginia from Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.
Read | Where is PM Modi staying in New York? This 563-ft iconic hotel with history since 1882
In the evening, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honor of the Prime Minister. Furthermore, Modi has a scheduled address at a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the second day of his visit.
On the first day of his visit, PM Modi held discussions with Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk, and several thought leaders in New York before wrapping up the schedule for the day.
On Thursday, PM Modi will be jointly hosted for a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Apart from official engagements, the Prime Minister has planned interactions with prominent CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.
Read | LIVE coverage on PM Modi's first day of state visit to US
Follow all the updates here:
- Jun 21, 2023 04:18 PM IST
PM Modi in US LIVE: Schedule for second day of visit
PM Modi will begin the second day of his state visit by attending Yoga Day event at UN headquarters in New York. Later, he will depart for Washington DC….Read here for the full schedule
- Jun 21, 2023 04:15 PM IST
PM Modi in US LIVE: Day 2 to commence with Yoga Day event at UN headquarters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commence the second day of his state visit to the US by leading the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The Yoga Day programme will be held at the North Lawn of UN Headquarters. This year's theme is ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to further the message of unity, and peace.