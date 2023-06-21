Indian Federation flies 250-feet long banner in New York to welcome PM Modi

Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) on Wednesday fly a 250-feet-long banner over the Hudson River, in New York to welcome prime minister Narendra Modi for his first four-day state visit to the United States. The 250-feet-long banner flying over the Hudson River, in New York.(Twitter/ @ANI)

The 250-feet-long banner flying over the river features Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden with the bold caption, "Historic state visit to the USA," news agency ANI reported.

PM Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the US, received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel Lotte upon his arrival in New York on Tuesday for the first leg of his inaugural state visit to the US.

Members of the Indian community chanted slogans "Modi, Modi" while awaiting PM Modi's arrival the city. PM Modi also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and was seen shaking hands with them.

PM Modi on his first day of the four-day visit met various leaders, CEOs, professionals, academicians including Elon Musk, American investor Ray Dailo, and economist Paul Romer.

He will also lead the Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters. He will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on Thursday. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of PM Modi the same evening. The prime minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a lunch by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He is also scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

(With inputs from ANI)