First Lady Jill Biden to host event with PM Modi and State Dinner Media Preview

As part of the Official State Visit to the United States, First Lady Jill Biden will host His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, for an event highlighting career-connected learning and workforce training programs. Following this event, the First Lady will host a media preview at the White House ahead of the State Dinner. US First Lady Jill Biden. (AFP)

Follow PM Modi US state visit LIVE UPDATES

On Wednesday, June 21st, at 2:15 PM ET, the First Lady and Prime Minister Modi will visit the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia. The First Lady will highlight career-connected learning and workforce training programs and partnerships between high schools, community colleges, and universities with employers. During the visit, the First Lady and the Prime Minister will meet with students from the U.S. and India and participate in a moderated conversation. Portions of this event will be pooled press with limited capacity by U.S. and India media.

Read here: Defence, technology on agenda as PM Modi begins key US visit

At 4:30 PM ET, the First Lady will host a media preview at the White House in advance of Thursday evening’s State Dinner with the Republic of India. The media preview will include brief remarks from the First Lady, White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo, and guest Chef Nina Curtis followed by presentations of the menu from White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison, and guest Chef Nina Curtis. Sample place settings for the State Dinner will be on display.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON