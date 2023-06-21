PM Modi performs Yoga on International Yoga Day at UN headquarters in New York | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who is on a state visit to the US - on Wednesday led the Yoga Day event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on the occasion of the ninth International Yoga Day. Several visuals show PM Modi performing yoga on the UN headquarters' lawn along with dignitaries, and several other participants. PM Modi takes part at the yoga session at UN Headquarters lawns in New York on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day.(PTI)

The event saw participation from the President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, along with personalities and influencers from all walks of life including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders, and yoga practitioners, among others. Reportedly, people from 180 countries joined the PM for the program.

Earlier, PM Modi also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the UN Headquarters' lawns.

Yoga Day event creates Guinness World Records

The event created a Guinness World Record for seeing the participation of most nationalities in a Yoga session. GWR's official adjudicator Michael Empric told the news agency ANI, “Today, there was a Guinness World Records title attempt for most nationalities in a Yoga lesson. The mark to be was 140 nationalities. Today, in New York, at the UN, they had 135. It is a new Guinness world records title.”

PM Modi's US visit

PM Modi arrived in the US on Tuesday night (IST) at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for an official state visit. After the Yoga event, the PM is departing for Washington DC where he is set to participate in a background briefing conducted by assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu. He will also take part in a cultural event at Freedom Plaza before flying to Virginia from Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC. On June 22, PM Modi will address the joint session of the US Congress.