Where is PM Modi staying in New York? This 563-ft iconic hotel with history since 1882

New York's Madison Avenue buzzed with activities as the world's richest person, Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped in at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi met dozens of academics, health experts, and business leaders at the iconic hotel of Midtown Manhattan where he is staying in New York. In 2015, PM Modi stayed at New York's Waldorf Astoria Hotel. PM Modi being welcomed at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Tuesday. (PTI)

All you need to know about Lotte New York Palace

1. According to the website of the hotel, Lotte New York Palace is New York's most iconic and landmark hotel. It offers two accommodation experiences -- The Palace and The Towers.

2. The history of the present structure goes back to 1882 when Henry Villard commissioned the architectural firm McKim, Mead & White to create six private brownstone townhouses. They were known as the Villard Houses.

3. At a height of 563 feet, the iconic hotel is a 51-storied skyscraper.

4. In 1874, Harry Helmsley, a developer, proposed a 55-storey hotel at the site of the Villard Houses, to be called the Helmsley Palace Hotel.

5. In 1981, it opened as The Helmsley Palace.

6. In 1992, the hotel was purchased by the Sultan of Brunei. In 2011, the hotel was sold to Northwood Investors.

7. Lotte Hotels and Resorts from South Korea acquired the luxury hotel in 2015 giving it its present name.

8. There are over 800 rooms with plush amenities and reports said the charge ranges between ₹48,000 per night to ₹12.15 lakh.

PM Modi will attend the Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters today and then travel to Washington DC. On June 22, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of PM Modi. PM Modi will address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22. On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

