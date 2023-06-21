International Yoga Day: Delhiites, let the dogs out!

Balancing poses is more entertaining when our canine companions showcase their impressive moves. On International Yoga Day, tag alongwith your furballs for a fulfilling session. Celebrating Yoga Day in NCR? Take your pet along.

Puppy Yoga

You’d have often taken your pet along, but how about a stray from the shelter? To develop the doggos bond with their possible future parents, yoga session are being conducted by @frontrunner.india.anupam. “We also help in the adoption of strays,” says Anupam Mehta, who runs this Instagram page, adding, “The traditional adoption procedures reached a tipping point and hence we came up with this creative way for people to be able to spend time and interact with puppies. They might just come to the heart of taking them home, which is why one doesn’t necessarily require a pet dog to practise yoga with us.”

Where: IFBC Studios, Westend Marg, Saket

Timing: 10.30am to 11.30am

Paws and Poses

“For most of our sessions we invite a professional yoga instructor who guides the participants through the poses, but of course the main essence of relaxation is the company of dogs. Their snuggles and imitations keep everyone happy,” shares Riya Bedi, co-curator of the doga event by @pawsandposesindia. “We donate 5% of the registration fees to an animal welfare organisation. So these doga sessions come with a cause to make the life of the strays easier,” adds Bedi.

Where: Studio Ekka, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road

Timing: 10.30am

Pawasana

“Finding a home for the rescued Indie pups is a task because they need time to gel with their adopting parents, and its the bonding process that we aim to kick-start in this yoga sessions,” informs Annanya Nautiyal, co-founder, @pawasana, which has ideated the event to find the perfect rescuer for every parent. “We will conduct the session on Yoga Day with rescue or shelter dogs, and then lookout which parent is going well with which furball,” adds Nautiyal.

Where: Zink Fitness Studio, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

Timing: 10am to 12am

