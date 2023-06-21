Home / World News / Watch: Preparations underway for Yoga Day event at UN HQ to be led by PM Modi

Watch: Preparations underway for Yoga Day event at UN HQ to be led by PM Modi

ByNisha Anand
Jun 21, 2023 04:41 PM IST

PM Modi will lead he Yoga session at the expansive North Lawn in the UN Headquarters, where people from more than 180 countries will participate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States, as part of the second day of his state visit to the US. Top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals will partake in the event, which entered its 9th year of celebration since its inception in 2014. (PM Modi's US visit LIVE updates)

The North Lawn in the UN Headquarters in New York where PM Modi will lead the Yoga session.(ANI)
The North Lawn in the UN Headquarters in New York where PM Modi will lead the Yoga session.(ANI)

The Yoga session will happpen between 8 am to 9am at the expansive North Lawn in the UN Headquarters, where people from more than 180 countries will participate in the Yoga Day celebrations. The PM-led event will see participation from the UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, delegates from Member States as well as prominent members of the global and diaspora community.

Also Read| Modi in US Day 2: PM to attend Yoga Day event at UN, join First Lady Jill Biden in Virginia

Preparations are underway at the venue, as seen in visual footage, to ensure the event's grand success. The video displays the green lawn adorned with yellow yoga mats. Additionally, the lawn features a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, which was gifted by India to the UN and was installed in December of the previous year during India's Presidency of the UN Security Council.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj told PTI that PM Modi will also pay his respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi that now "proudly adorns” the North Lawn of the headquarters. "There is also a memorial to the fallen Peacekeeper which is, I think, very poignant and very significant given that India is the largest troop and police contributing country,” to UN peacekeepers, she added.

The UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in December 2014 after a it was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
international day of yoga pm modi united nations pm modi in us + 2 more
international day of yoga pm modi united nations pm modi in us + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out