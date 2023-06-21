Watch: Actor Richard Gere arrives at UN HQ to attend Yoga Day led by PM Modi

Actor Richard Gere and award-winning international singer Mary Millben expressed their excitement, on Wednesday, to attend the historic Yoga Day event led by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 9th International Yoga Day. Richard Gere arrived at the event, which will be held at United Nations headquarters in New York. (File/AFP)

Gere arrived at the event, which will be held at United Nations headquarters in New York. “This feeling, so open, embracing and I hope this feeling intoxicates this entire building. It is a very nice feeling here today,” he said.

Millben, speaking to news agency ANI, said, “It's such a great morning. And what a wonderful honour to be a part of this great day with the Prime Minister celebrating his visit to the United States and certainly all of the wonderful work that he is doing across the world. So excited to see the Prime Minister spending today and all week in DC and then performing on Friday for the Prime Minister. We're going to have a great week.”

Three-time Grammy Award-Winning Musician Ricky Kej, who will also be attending the event, said on Wednesday, “I am extremely excited to be here. Thousands of people are here. I will be following PM Modi today and will do yoga here. This time it's going to be really huge and amazing.”

Prominent dignitaries of the event

Several dignitaries including 77th United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, actor Richard Gere, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, award-winning storyteller Jay Shetty, Digital evangelist Vala Afshar, Indian chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna, Grammy award winner Ricky Kej and award-winning International Singer Mary Millben will be attending the event.

PM Modi's US State visit

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday arrived for his State visit to the United States. This is his sixth US visit since coming to power in May 2014, but his first official State visit to the country. The visit, which commenced on Tuesday will be concluding on June 24, after which the PM will leave for another maiden State visit, to Egypt.

However, this will be the second time that Modi will be addressing a joint session at the US Congress. He had earlier addressed the US Congress in 2016.

PM Modi is celebrating the International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday. During his visit, the prime minister will also join President Biden and the First Lady for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address the vibrant Indian-American community and hold discussions with business leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON