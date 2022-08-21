Aspiring to move abroad, man ‘commits suicide’ over delay in visa

Two days after a 23-year-old man went missing, Haryana Police on Saturday said his body was recovered from a canal near Jhansa village of Shahbad subdivision in Kurukshetra district.

As per the initial reports, the deceased, a resident of Gorhka village of the district, wanted to go Canada and was reportedly upset over the ‘delay’ in arrival of his study visa. However, his family members said that the visa arrived on Thursday, a day after he left the house.

In the police complaint, his uncle said that he went missing around 9pm on Wednesday and did not come back after that. Later, his bike and slippers were recovered near canal at Dalla Majra village.

Police officials associated with the investigation suspect that he might have jumped into the canal over ‘delay’ in the arrival of his visa.

He is survived by three siblings -- two sisters and a brother.

His uncle said the man had completed his graduation last year and wanted to settle in Canada after studying there first.

He had cleared his IELTS test and applied for a study visa about six months ago, but was upset over the delay as his all friends had already left for abroad, he added.

“He left home on Wednesday evening and did not take his phone along. His visa came on Thursday and his body was recovered from the canal on Friday,” he further said.

However, Jhansa police station incharge Raj Pal said that family members did not disclose any specific reason behind the incident, even though they did not suspect anybody.

The body has been handed over to the family members after autopsy.

The police have filed a report and started the required inquiry, but are treating this as a case of suicide.

