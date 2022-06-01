Assess threat perception to Vicky Middukhera’s brother: HC to Mohali SSP

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali, to look into the threat perception to Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, brother of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead in broad daylight in August 2021 in Mohali.

The high court bench of justice Karamjit Singh while seeking a response from the Punjab Police by August 18 acted on the plea from Ajay Pal Singh and also directed that if the situation so warrants, provide him security and submit a report on the adjourned date.

As per his lawyer, senior advocate Bipan Ghai, Ajay Pal Singh is the sole eyewitness to the murder incident. He had approached the high court seeking direction to provide security as he was being threatened by the accused involved in the murder of his brother. The representations were given to the Punjab Police on two different occasions. However, the same has not been considered, Ghai said.

On August 7, 2021, Vicky Middukhera was shot dead when he was about to sit in his SUV after visiting the office of a property dealer in Sector 71 around 10.30 am. Two masked men had chased him and fired multiple shots at him.

As per the plea, the Davinder Bambiha gang had claimed the responsibility for the crime while claiming that Vicky was sharing information about their gang members with rivals. However, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had announced to avenge the murder, the plea says, adding that his brother had no links with any of these groups. “These groups are involved in various heinous crimes that have taken place in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. There are large numbers of FIRs registered against all of the members of these groups. All these gangs operate by creating fear amongst the society and extort money by using this fear,” the plea says further submitting that these gangsters in order to save themselves have been repeatedly attacking the witnesses and none of the cases registered against them reach a conclusion. One after the other, witnesses of these cases are either eliminated or won over by using fear, the plea further adds stating that law enforcement agencies under the fear of these gangsters were not proceeding further in his brother’s murder case. “The fact that he was making efforts to bring the accused to justice, the petitioner feared that these gangsters would eliminate him,” the plea said.