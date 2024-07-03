At 34.6°C, Srinagar swelters on season’s hottest day

Kashmir recorded highest temperature of the season with mercury climbing to 34.6 degree celsius in summer capital Srinagar on Tuesday. The weather in Kashmir has remained hot and humid for the past few days. (File)

The weather, for the past few days, has continuously remained hot and humid in the valley particularly after the monsoon rains hit Jammu division on Thursday last week.

“Today was the hottest day of the season so far in Srinagar at 34.6 degree celsius, some 5 degrees above normal. The weather has remained humid so far but is expected to get relief from Friday in Valley,” said meteorologist, M Hussain Mir.

The temperature in frontier district of Kupwara was also hot at 34.6 degree celsius, some 4.6 degrees above normal.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the gateway into South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded 34 degree celsius, some 6.5 degrees above normal.

MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad said that Wednesday will again remain hot and humid with possibility of a spell of rain and thundershowers at scattered places of Jammu division towards late night /early morning.

“There are also chances of a spell of rain/thundershowers at few places of Kashmir division,” he said.

The monsoon rains are going to be in affect again in Jammu from Thursday and in Kashmir from Friday.

“On July 4, there will be intermittent spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places with isolated heavy rain over Jammu division while on July 5 and 6, there is possibility of moderate rainfall at most places of J&K with heavy showers/rainfall at few places,” he said.

July 7 and 8 will witness hot and humid weather with possibility of rain/thundershower at scattered places of Jammu division towards late night /early morning and spell of rain and thundershower at few places of Kashmir division.

The MeT has issued an advisory cautioning of flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at few vulnerable places during July 4-6.

“Few low lying areas may experience temporary water logging conditions,” it said.

Independent weather spotter, Faizan Arif said that Kashmir will witness above normal temperatures for the next few days.

“In Kashmir Region, there is no possibility of a widespread spell of rain till Thursday. Day temperatures will continue to stay above normal,” he said on his Kashmir_Weather handle on social networking site X.