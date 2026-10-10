At 36 quintals per acre, Kaithal village logs record paddy yield

The Haryana agriculture department on Friday recorded a bumper yield of 38 quintals per acre for the non-basmati PR-2226 paddy variety in Chuhad Majra village during an official inspection for the 2026-27 kharif season.

Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana conducting an inspection at Shahabad grain market in Kurukshetra on Friday. (HT Photo)

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The recorded figure marks a significant jump from the average yield of 36 quintals per acre, sparking optimism among local farmers. A high-level department team, including assistant commissioner (in-training) Shivani Panchal, joint director (statistics) Rajiv Mishra and assistant statistical officer Balkar Singh, conducted harvesting experiments across Kaul, Chuhad Majra and Dadwana villages in Kaithal district to assess this season’s output.

According to agriculture experts, PR-2226 is an early-maturing, non-basmati variety that ripens within 80 to 90 days, making it highly popular among farmers.

Kaithal deputy director of agriculture Ravinder Jakhar stated that 40% to 45% of harvesting has been completed in the district, and crop-cutting experiments will continue for both basmati and non-basmati varieties.

Alongside yield assessments, officials actively campaigned against stubble burning, warning farmers that the practice destroys soil fertility and spikes air pollution.

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{{^usCountry}} Minister outlines strict mandi rules {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minister outlines strict mandi rules {{/usCountry}}

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Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana conducted inspections across grain markets in Ambala, Kurukshetra and Karnal to review procurement and lifting mechanisms.

Speaking to reporters at the Shahabad mandi in Kurukshetra, Rana highlighted that while the official procurement limit for Kurukshetra district is set at 29 quintals per acre, the government will not leave farmers stranded if their yield is higher.

“If a farmer’s crop yield exceeds this limit, they should immediately inform the market secretary,” Rana stated. “The market secretary will then notify the SDM, deputy director of agriculture and the deputy commissioner so that every single grain of the farmers’ crop can be purchased safely.”

Addressing data backlog issues on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal, the Minister admitted that some data entered after September 29 is pending verification but assured that necessary instructions have been issued to fast-track the process.

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At Karnal’s Indri mandi, Rana announced that geo-fencing, biometric verification and automated gate passes are now live. Under the new protocol, incoming trolleys must clear biometric and pile records before moving to procurement and obtaining a J-form. Outgoing passes will similarly track grain leaving the mandis to maintain airtight records.

BKU holds protest in Karnal over ‘procurement gaps’

Farmers protesting under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait) blocked a section of the Karnal-Assandh road on National Highway 709A, alleging a complete breakdown in the procurement process.

The agitators parked loaded trolleys and dumped massive heaps of unsold paddy directly onto the highway. The demonstration lasted for nearly six hours, paralysing traffic on both routes. The blockade was finally lifted around 8pm after senior administrative officials and the local market committee intervened, giving firm assurances that procurement operations would resume smoothly.

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