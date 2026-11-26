Tabo in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Himachal Pradesh at -6.1°C on Wednesday.

A scenic view of the snow-capped peaks at Rohtang Pass, Manali, in Kullu. (ANI File) more less

It was followed by Kukumseri at -3.7°C and Keylong at -1.2°C. The higher reaches are likely to continue experiencing colder nights, with no significant change in minimum temperatures expected over the next few days.

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Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2°C, while Manali and Dharamshala registered 4.6°C and 9.4°C, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has forecast dry weather across the state until December 1. The weather office has also issued a yellow alert for dense fog in isolated pockets of the state’s plains during late night, early morning and morning hours from November 26 to 29.

With dry conditions persisting, Himachal Pradesh’s rainfall deficit for November so far has widened to 79%. The state received 3.1 mm of precipitation between November 1 and 25, against the normal of 15 mm. Notably, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Una districts have recorded a 100% rainfall deficit.

The state has also recorded a 21% rainfall deficit during the post-monsoon season. It received 31.8 mm of rainfall between October 1 and November 25, against the normal of 40.1 mm. Sirmaur recorded the highest deficit at 48%, followed by Kullu (45%), Chamba (40%) and Mandi (39%).

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{{^usCountry}} Srinagar shivers at -1.9°C; Pahalgam records -3.6°C {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Srinagar shivers at -1.9°C; Pahalgam records -3.6°C {{/usCountry}}

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Srinagar The winter is tightening its grip over Jammu and Kashmir, with its summer capital Srinagar recording the lowest minimum temperature of the season at -1.9° Celsius, officials said on Wednesday.

Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir with the minimum of -3.6 ° Celsius, even though it marked a slight improvement from the previous night’s -4.6 ° Celsius.

Several areas of the Valley were engulfed in a layer of fog on Wednesday morning.

Officials said Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley in south Kashmir, also recorded a low of -2.4° Celsius, MeT officials said.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of -2° Celsius, while the night temperature at Kokernag settled at a low of 0.2 ° Celsius. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of zero degrees Celsius, they added. The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather in the valley till the month-end and said there is a possibility of a further drop in the night temperature. (PTI)

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