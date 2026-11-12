Bailable warrant out against Gurdaspur PIO for RTI non-compliance

In a stern message against officials failing to comply with the provisions of the Right to Information Act, the Punjab State Information Commission has issued a bailable warrant against a public information officer in Gurdaspur district for repeatedly failing to furnish information sought by an applicant and ignoring summons issued by the commission.

The officer has been directed to appear before the commission in Chandigarh at 11 am on December 17, along with the entire relevant record. (HT)

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In an order issued on Wednesday, state information commissioner Harpreet Singh Sandhu directed the Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) to execute a bailable warrant against Kanwarpreet Singh, panchayat secretary-cum-public information officer (PIO) in the office of the block development and panchayat officer, Gurdaspur.

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The officer has been directed to appear before the commission in Chandigarh at 11 am on December 17, along with the entire relevant record.

The case pertains to an appeal filed by Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhule Chak village in Gurdaspur district, against the officer and the first appellate authority in the office of the district development and panchayat officer, Gurdaspur.

According to the commission’s order, the appellant informed the bench during the hearing that no information had been provided by the PIO till date.

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{{^usCountry}} The commission also noted that the officer concerned remained absent despite notices and orders having been duly served through registered post. His absence, without any intimation or request for adjournment, had adversely affected the proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission also noted that the officer concerned remained absent despite notices and orders having been duly served through registered post. His absence, without any intimation or request for adjournment, had adversely affected the proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking note of the officer’s continued non-compliance, the commission observed that a show-cause notice had already been issued to him during the April 6 hearing. At the time, the PIO was directed to provide the requisite information to the applicant, failing which a bailable warrant would be issued.

Observing that the information had still not been furnished and the officer had also failed to appear before the bench despite due notice, the commission ordered issuance of a bailable warrant under Section 18(3)(a) of the RTI Act, 2005, to secure the officer’s presence and ensure that the matter reaches its logical conclusion.

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