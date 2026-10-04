Baltana warehouse horror: Minor girl sexually assaulted, forced to drink chemical by co-workers

A 15-year-old girl, working at a warehouse in Baltana, was allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled and forced to drink a chemical by five of her co-workers, police said. Though the incident took place about a month ago, she gathered the courage to speak up only recently.

She alleged that he tried to strangulate her and pushed her onto a bed. The other four accused, who also worked at the same place, were present, she said. (HT File)

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In a self-recorded video narrating her ordeal, the girl said that the accused had been sexually assaulting her for a long time. She had even tried to resist them stating that she would inform her family. But in turn, they threatened to kill her.

On the night of August 21, she was working at the warehouse when the main accused arrived and allegedly assaulted her. She alleged that he tried to strangulate her and pushed her onto a bed. The other four accused, who also worked at the same place, were present, she said.

When she tried to escape, one of them allegedly grabbed her hand while the others surrounded her. She alleged that another accused then handed a chemical in a bottle to the main accused, who asked her to drink it. When she refused, the accused allegedly pinned her down and poured the chemical into her mouth.

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{{^usCountry}} She said she developed severe stomach irritation and later lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she was at a hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said she developed severe stomach irritation and later lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she was at a hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman also alleged that after her discharge, the accused tried to intimidate her and her family and offered money to settle the matter. She later approached police and sought legal action.

She also accused the factory owner of supporting the accused. Police said his role would be examined during the investigation.

A case has been registered against the five accused under Sections 65(1) (rape), 109 (attempt to murder), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 123 (causing hurt by poison), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, based on her statement.

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