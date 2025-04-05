Menu Explore
Banned pesticides seized in Hoshiarpur, case registered

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 05, 2025 09:26 AM IST

A case was registered after the agriculture and farmers welfare department seized banned pesticides and expired stock during roads at two firms in Hoshiarpur district, officials said.

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said a special team conducted a surprise check at the New Grain Market, Hoshiarpur, and found 99 packets (100 grams each) of banned ammonium salt of glyphosate, manufactured and marketed by a firm in Panchkula.
Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said, “Samples were collected and a case was registered at the Model Town police station, Hoshiarpur, under relevant sections of the Insecticides Act, 1968 and Rules, 1971.”

Khudian said a special team conducted a surprise check at the New Grain Market, Hoshiarpur, and found 99 packets (100 grams each) of banned ammonium salt of glyphosate, manufactured and marketed by a firm in Panchkula.

The agriculture minister said the raid has led to recovery of large quantities of expired and non-addition pesticides, including 20 packs of pendimethalin (1 litre), 10 packs of profenophos+cypermethrin (1 litre), 40 packs of thiamethoxam (250 gm), five packs of carbendazim (250 gm), 75 packs of clodinafop propargyl (160 gm), 23 packs of atrazine (500 gm), five packs of metalaxyl+mancozeb (250 gm) and 10 packs of mancozeb (1 litre).

The minister urged farmers to purchase agricultural inputs only from authorised dealers.

