Baramulla: Two terror associates held with IEDs, pistols

Police on Thursday arrested two suspected terror associates in Delina, Baramulla, and recovered arms, ammunition and explosives, including Turkish-made pistols, from their possession.

Both men have been arrested, and further investigation is underway to establish their backward and forward linkages, identify other individuals involved in the suspected network, and ascertain the source and intended destination of the recovered arms and explosive materials, police added.

The arrested men were identified as Tahir Ahmad Malik of Chinkipora, Sopore, and Waseem Sultan Beigh of Chinkipora, Sopore.

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“In a significant counter-terror operation, Baramulla police, in a joint operation with 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), apprehended two suspected terrorist associates from the Darpura Nursery area of Delina, Baramulla, based on credible intelligence inputs. During the operation, the joint team recovered arms, explosive materials and other items from their possession, including one Turkish-made CANIK pistol and one magazine containing 10 rounds. Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 15 kg and 7.5 kg, respectively, police said.

Police also seized a scooty and ₹6,500 cash from the accused.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused were allegedly functioning as overground workers (OGWs) and may have been involved in facilitating the movement and supply of weapons and explosives to terrorist operatives. Their suspected role and the extent of their involvement are being investigated,” police spokesman said, adding that a case had been registered under relevant provisions of law.

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{{^usCountry}} Both men have been arrested, and further investigation is underway to establish their backward and forward linkages, identify other individuals involved in the suspected network, and ascertain the source and intended destination of the recovered arms and explosive materials, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both men have been arrested, and further investigation is underway to establish their backward and forward linkages, identify other individuals involved in the suspected network, and ascertain the source and intended destination of the recovered arms and explosive materials, police added. {{/usCountry}}

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