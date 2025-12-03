Below normal rainfall likely in most parts of Himachal in December: IMD

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive below normal rainfall during December, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. Notably, Himachal received the 9th lowest rainfall (1.0 mm) in November since 1901 with the previous same rainfall record in 1983 and 2021. (File)

According to the monthly outlook report issued by IMD’s Shimla office, the mean maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to above normal over most parts of the hill state except isolated parts of plains (parts of Solan Una, Bilaspur and Sirmaur) where it is likely to be normal during December.

Also, the mean minimum temperatures are likely to be normal to above normal over most parts of the state except some parts of plains where it is likely to be normal. Moreover, the occurrence of cold waves during December is likely to be above normal in some parts of the state’s plain areas.

9th lowest rainfall in November

Notably, Himachal received the 9th lowest rainfall (1.0 mm) in November since 1901 with the previous same rainfall record in 1983 and 2021. The highest rainfall ever recorded in the month of November since 1901 was recorded in the year 1925 (88.5 mm).

The hill-state observed dry weather during most of the days in November with weak activity on most of the days and normal activity on November 5. The state received large deficient precipitation (-95%) with 1.0 mm actual rainfall against 19.7 mm normal rainfall in November. All districts of the state have received large deficient precipitation.

Tabo shivers at – 8.0 degrees

While dry weather continues to prevail in Himachal Pradesh, the state’s higher reaches continue to experience colder nights. On Tuesday, the state’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti’s Tabo at minus 8.0 degrees Celsius. It was followed by a minimum temperature of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius recorded in Kukumseri.

Meanwhile, the weather office has predicted light rain and snowfall at isolated places on December 5 and 7, over the state’s mid and high hill areas, while dry weather is expected to prevail during the remaining days of the week.

Also, no significant change is expected in minimum temperatures during the next 24 hours, thereafter, they are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees during subsequent 2-3 days. The maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees during the next 2-3 days, thereafter, they are expected to see a gradual fall by 2-3 degrees over the state during the next subsequent 2-3 days.