Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that justice in a democracy should not be confined to judicial orders alone, but must also be guided by fairness, wisdom and a proper understanding of the circumstances.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during an event at Himachal Pradesh National Law University in Shimla on Sunday. (HT)

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He was addressing the third convocation ceremony of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (NLU), Shimla. “The true significance of law lies in ensuring that even the weakest sections of society have the hope of receiving justice, that the voices of the needy are heard, and that every citizen feels secure in the knowledge that their rights are protected,” he said.

Sukhu encouraged the graduating students to face future challenges with perseverance and continuous effort. He said that success is measured not merely by professional achievements, but also by one’s contribution to society. Recalling his academic background, the CM said he had obtained his law degree from Himachal Pradesh University. Although his primary interest had always been politics, he said his legal education was proving beneficial in his political life.

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{{^usCountry}} Describing the judiciary as an important pillar of democracy, he said all three organs of the Constitution were intended to serve citizens and uphold justice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the judiciary as an important pillar of democracy, he said all three organs of the Constitution were intended to serve citizens and uphold justice. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to certain judicial decisions concerning public employment, Sukhu said that in some cases, financial benefits were granted beyond the provisions of the applicable rules, placing an additional burden on the state exchequer. He said the government in 2003 had decided that contractual employees would not be entitled to seniority and increments. However, nearly two decades later, the court directed the grant of financial benefits despite there being no such provision in the applicable recruitment rules. “No elected government intends to deprive its government employees of their financial benefits, but it has to look at the state exchequer as well,” he said.

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Highlighting the geographical challenges faced by Himachal Pradesh, he said that constructing playgrounds is difficult in the state’s mountainous terrain. He emphasised the need to facilitate the shared use of school and community playgrounds to make optimal use of the limited available space.

He said that, for the first time, the state government paid a sum of ₹5 lakh towards organising the Independence Day celebrations after the HC permitted the use of a government school playground subject to this condition.

Supreme Court Justice MM Sundresh described Himachal Pradesh as a ‘paradise on earth’ and highlighted the distinctive role of law graduates in society. Addressing the graduating students, he said, “As students of law, you are different from others. You are social engineers, social doctors, and social architects.” He emphasised that respect for law and justice required more than a theoretical understanding of legal provisions.

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