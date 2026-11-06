Bhiwani food supply officer caught taking 1 lakh bribe

The Haryana state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (SV&ACB) on Thursday arrested an assistant food and supplies officer (AFSO) posted in Bhiwani for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh in return for facilitating the issuance of a ration depot licence.

The bureau said the accused had already accepted ₹20,000 and was caught red-handed while receiving another ₹1 lakh. (HT Photo for representation)

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The accused, Mukesh Kumar, had allegedly demanded ₹1.5 lakh for getting a ration depot licence issued in the name of Suman, wife of Krishan. According to the complaint, the woman had authorised the complainant to pursue the matter on her behalf.

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The bureau said the accused had already accepted ₹20,000 and was caught red-handed while receiving another ₹1 lakh. The remaining ₹30,000 was to be paid after the licence-related work was completed.

Following the complaint, the ACB’s Bhiwani unit laid a trap and arrested the officer while he was accepting the money. The bureau said the prescribed procedure under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, was followed during the operation.

A case has been registered against him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the SV&ACB police station in Hisar. The accused was arrested on November 5, and further investigation is underway.

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{{^usCountry}} Jind clerk held for taking ₹15k bribe to clear pending bills {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jind clerk held for taking ₹15k bribe to clear pending bills {{/usCountry}}

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The SV&ACB, on Thursday, arrested a sub-divisional clerk (SDC) of the public health department in Jind for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a contractor to clear his pending bills.

The accused, identified as Dharmbir Goyat, allegedly demanded a 3% commission from contractor Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Ramgarh village, for processing bills worth around ₹15 lakh that had been pending with the department for nearly two years.

According to the complaint, the pending bills included around ₹9 lakh related to Division-I and ₹6 lakh pertaining to Division-II. Acting on the contractor’s complaint, the ACB laid a trap on Thursday. Pradeep Kumar allegedly handed over ₹15,000 in currency notes of ₹500 denomination to the clerk at his office.

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The ACB team, however, found that Goyat had allegedly passed the money to a Class-IV employee engaged through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) before the vigilance officials reached him. The team recovered the amount and arrested the SDC and further investigation in the case is underway.