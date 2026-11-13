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Bilaspur police freeze drug traffickers’ assets worth 2 cr

According to the police, these individuals and their family members and associates failed to provide satisfactory evidence of having acquired the properties through legitimate sources of income

Published on: Nov 13, 2026, 07:44:40 IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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The Bilaspur police have frozen assets worth nearly 2 crore allegedly belonging to drug traffickers in recent months as part of its crackdown on the financial networks associated with the illegal drug trade, officials said on Thursday.

The total value of assets frozen by the police this year has reached ₹3.01 crore (HT)
The total value of assets frozen by the police this year has reached ₹3.01 crore (HT)

With this, the total value of assets frozen by the police this year has reached 3.01 crore. According to the police, these individuals and their family members and associates failed to provide satisfactory evidence of having acquired the properties through legitimate sources of income.

In a case registered at the Sadar police station, the police froze assets worth 1.02 crore, including a house and six vehicles, belonging to an accused and his associates. The police had seized 9.11 grams of heroin in the case.

In another case registered at the Barmana police station, a truck worth around 20 lakh and 3.10 lakh in bank deposits were frozen from the assets of Anil Kumar, alias Pintu. Nine cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against Anil so far.

The police also froze assets worth 12.10 lakh, including a car and a motorcycle, in a case registered at the Sadar police station. The police had seized 9.05 grams of heroin in the case. In two other cases registered at the Swarghat and Barmana police stations, the police froze assets worth 11.37 lakh and 2.10 lakh, respectively.

 
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