BJP central election committee meet on Haryana candidates on August 29

The BJP central election committee’s next meeting is to be held on August 29 in the national capital. Candidates for the Haryana assembly elections will be discussed at the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and party leaders during the party central election committee meeting for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The committee meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda. Union home minister Amit Shah, organisation general secretary BL Santosh, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state unit president Mohanlal Badoli will also participate in the meeting.

Voting for 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October, 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

According to sources, the names of the candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections are almost finalised. This time new faces as well as the winning candidate can also get an opportunity to fight in the elections. The names of candidates with a clean image can also be approved.

Earlier in the day, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the BJP election office in Rohtak. He said people will support the BJP in forming a government in Haryana for the third consecutive term.

“The people of Haryana are enthusiastic for the government of BJP. As Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister for the third time, the people of Haryana will make the BJP form its government in Haryana for the third time,” Saini said at a press conference in Rohtak.

Lashing out at the Congress for allying with the National Conference to fight for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, he said, “I want to ask the leaders of the Congress whether they support the National Conference’s anti-national ideology of reintroducing Article 370 and Article 35A by forming an alliance with them in J&K?”

The chief minister said that the BJP will prepare a Sankalp document for the next five years to accelerate the process of progress in Haryana.

The BJP had held a two-day brainstorming session in Gurugram on August 22 and 23 to finalise its candidates for the assembly elections in Haryana.

During this meeting, discussions were held on potential candidates for all 90 seats. According to sources, the names finalised during this meeting will be further discussed in the central election committee meet.