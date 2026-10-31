BJP launches ‘save democracy’ padyatra from Dharamshala

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched its statewide public awareness campaign, ‘save democracy, remove anarchy,’ with a padyatra in Dharamshala.

BJP workers during the launch of padyatra in Dharamshala on Friday. (PTI)

Addressing the gathering, Kangra-Chamba Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Bhardwaj questioned the Congress party’s political approach and emphasised the importance of respecting democratic institutions and electoral outcomes. “Before raising allegations against the Election Commission and the electoral system, Congress should examine its own electoral performance,” he said.

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He alleged that Congress accepts the electoral process when results are favourable but questions electoral rolls, voting procedures and constitutional institutions whenever the outcome goes against it.

Referring to the recent legislative council elections held through ballot papers in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra, Bhardwaj said the results should encourage Congress to reflect on its political strategy.

He highlighted that despite being in power in Karnataka, Congress failed to win any of the four seats, while the BJP–JD(S) alliance secured all four. Bhardwaj said that whether elections are conducted through ballot papers or electronic voting machines, every political party has a responsibility to respect the mandate of voters.

He maintained that any genuine complaint regarding electoral procedures should be presented before the appropriate constitutional and legal authorities with supporting evidence.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP state vice-president and Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar said that the padyatra would be followed by public outreach programmes across Himachal Pradesh. He said the campaign would focus on democratic values, the functioning of constitutional institutions and the accountability of the Congress government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP state vice-president and Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar said that the padyatra would be followed by public outreach programmes across Himachal Pradesh. He said the campaign would focus on democratic values, the functioning of constitutional institutions and the accountability of the Congress government. {{/usCountry}}

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He questioned the Congress party’s approach towards electoral outcomes and said that political parties should accept voters’ decisions while pursuing any electoral grievances through established legal procedures.