BJP MLA moves privilege motion against Sukhu for ‘misleading House’

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 03:22 am IST

The motion lists several instances where, according to Sharma, statements made by the CM in the House were “misleading, untrue and inconsistent with actual facts.” Documentary evidence has been annexed to the motion in support of the claims.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Dharmashala Sudhir Sharma has submitted a privilege motion against Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accusing him of repeatedly misleading the legislative assembly and providing “false and inconsistent” information on various issues. The assembly secretariat has confirmed that the matter is under serious examination.

In his letter dated August 25, 2025, addressed to speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Sharma alleged that the CM’s conduct “amounts to breach of privilege of this House and undermines its dignity.” The motion lists several instances where, according to Sharma, statements made by the CM in the House were “misleading, untrue and inconsistent with actual facts.” Documentary evidence has been annexed to the motion in support of the claims.

These “false statements”, he emphasised, have “misled not only the members of the House but also the general public”. Sudhir urged the assembly speaker to take the matter as a “case of breach of privilege and that appropriate action be initiated against the CM so that no member in the future dares to mislead the House”.

Later, Pathania said the assembly secretariat is examining the motion with “seriousness and due diligence.”

