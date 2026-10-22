BJP returning to power in Himachal in 2027: Anurag

Former Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power in Himachal Pradesh in the 2027 assembly elections with “more than two-thirds majority”.

Anurag Thakur, MP Suresh Kashyap and Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur welcomed during the felicitation ceremony for newly elected representatives and a convention for party workers in the Theog assembly constituency, Shimla on Thursday (HT Photo)

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Accusing the Congress state government of financial mismanagement, Thakur said, “The BJP is expected to get a decisive mandate in the 2027 Assembly elections. The BJP will win decisively in Himachal Pradesh, with a majority of more than two-thirds.”

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He was speaking on the sidelines of a felicitation function for representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies in Theog constituency on Thursday. Thakur said that the Congress government in Himachal was facing discontent among employees, pensioners, unemployed youth, women, farmers and orchardists.

Thakur criticised the Congress and other opposition parties over their objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations concerning electronic voting machines (EVMs), accusing them of questioning constitutional institutions after losing elections.

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{{^usCountry}} Thakur alleged that some opposition leaders had received support from foreign interests and accused them of attempting to undermine India’s democratic institutions through misinformation and political agitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thakur alleged that some opposition leaders had received support from foreign interests and accused them of attempting to undermine India’s democratic institutions through misinformation and political agitation. {{/usCountry}}

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“When the Congress wins elections in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Jharkhand or other states, the EVMs are fine. When it loses, the EVMs become faulty. Earlier, the Election Commission was acceptable to them; now they question it,” he said.

Thakur accused the Congress of hypocrisy over electoral processes and cited its past political record to challenge its criticism of democratic institutions.

Former chief minister and leader of the opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, said the results of the recent panchayat elections reflected a clear mandate against the Congress government.

“In the upcoming Assembly elections, the people of Himachal Pradesh will completely wipe out the Congress and ensure the formation of a BJP government with an overwhelming majority,” he said.

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HP govt’s day numbered: Shrikant

BJP Himachal in-charge and Mathura MLA Shrikant Sharma said that the Congress government was on its way out.

He alleged that the Congress government had failed to address the concerns of various sections of society.

“Young people were worried about employment opportunities, employees were struggling with their demands, and farmers and orchardists continued to face numerous challenges. Instead of resolving public grievances, the government remained preoccupied with political statements and controversies,” Sharma said.

Turning to organisational matters, Sharma emphasised the importance of strengthening the party at the grassroots level. He said that “Apna Booth, Sabse Mazboot” was not merely a slogan but a guiding principle of the BJP’s organisational structure.